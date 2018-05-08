A Wyoming GOP delegate pleaded not guilty to criminal trespassing in Circuit Court on Tuesday after allegedly refusing to leave the University of Wyoming campus while openly carrying a firearm.
Firearms, along with many “dangerous weapons,” are prohibited on the UW campus by a university regulation. The regulation states individuals carrying firearms will be asked to vacate campus and, should they fail to do so, be written a citation for trespassing.
Lyle Williams was in Laramie serving as a Uinta delegate to the State Republican Convention at the UW Conference Center in April, when UW Police Department Chief Mike Samp observed him openly carrying a firearm.
Williams said at the time he planned to challenge the university regulation in a court of law and carried his firearm on campus with the intention of receiving a citation.
Several people wearing red shirts with the slogan #IamLyleWilliams were present at the defendant’s arraignment. Gubernatorial candidate Taylor Haynes and Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, were also present.
Williams’ trial is set for June 21.
