A suspect in a case of sexual assault changed his plea during a hearing in the Albany County District Court on Monday.
Devon Thauriaux of Laramie pleaded no contest to sexual assault in the third degree. The charge involves inflicting sexual assault, but without sexual intrusion or causing bodily harm. He had previously been a suspect in three charges of sexual in the first degree and one count of kidnapping. The previous charges were dropped as part of a plea deal.
A no contest plea has the same effect on the proceedings as a guilty plea. The defendant does not admit to being guilty of the crime but accepts the punishment for it.
There was no recommended sentence from the prosecution, represented by Albany County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kurt Britzius. District Court Judge Tori Kricken advised the defendant he cannot take back his plea if he does not like the sentence he receives. The court has final say on what his punishment will be. According to state statute, the maximum punishment for sexual assault in the third degree is 15 years imprisonment. A pre-sentence investigation will be conducted to produce a report for the judge. A sentencing hearing will be held within 90 days.
Defense Lawyer Brian Quinn requested a modification to the bond, arguing Thauriaux should be allowed out on a signatory bond signed by his wife. Quinn said the defendant was not a flight risk, since Thauriaux had local ties, including a wife and child.
Britzius objected to the request, saying Thauriaux is a flight risk as the defendant is facing a felony conviction and incarceration. The prosecution’s concern, Britzius said, had to do with the defendant being on parole for sexual battery when he allegedly committed the crime he’s presently charged with. The defendant has a past history of sexual crimes and is a real danger to the community, he said.
Kricken agreed with the prosecution and denied the bond modification. The defendant’s pattern of conduct showed he was a danger to the community, the judge said.
The current charge leveled against Thauriaux alleges he sexually assaulted a female in February. He had arranged a photo shoot at an Airbnb with the victim, who traveled there with her aunt. After leaving, Thauriaux contacted the victim, telling her she had forgotten her keys. When she returned to the rental alone, it’s alleged he sexually assaulted her. The victim told police she had not consented to any sexual activity and repeatedly told the defendant so.
On Aug. 28, a hearing on the admission of additional evidence was held. The prosecution presented evidence of Thauriaux’s past sexual misconduct showing he was convicted twice of sexual battery. Evidence of other encounters where Thauriaux had isolated victims and performed sexual acts on or around them was also admitted.
