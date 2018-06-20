A Laramie man was arrested Tuesday after reports of shots fired and a short standoff with law enforcement that resulted in no injuries.
Albany County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area around the 3400 block of Fort Buford Lane just before 11 p.m. Tuesday where they determined a male subject was heard screaming and walking around an RV parked in a field. Deputies attempted to contact the man identified as Patrick Smith, 47, but he refused to follow commands, according to an ACSO news release Wednesday.
The Laramie Special Response Team was called to respond, but was later disregarded. Eventually, the man was taken into custody after following orders conveyed by phone to exit the RV.
The investigation determined Smith fired numerous shots toward the east and west at unknown targets.
“In a nutshell, it was determined the suspect had fired off numerous rounds into the area,” Albany County Undersheriff Josh DeBree said.
Smith was being kept at the Albany County Detention Center on charges of reckless endangerment and possession of a controlled substance, as of press time Wednesday.
Deputies attempted to contact residents and inspect properties in the area for damage but found none. The Sheriff’s Office asks any residents of that area to check their properties and vehicles to determine any damage, specifically bullets holes, and report anything to the non-emergent dispatch line at 721-2526.
