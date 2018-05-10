U.S. Post Office mail carriers will be collecting food donations Saturday as part of the nation’s largest single-day food drive — Stamp Out Hunger — a National Association of Letter Carriers representative said.
Ben Brosmire, president of the letter carriers local branch No. 463, said 2018 is the 26th year letter carriers have collected non-perishable food items in Albany County.
“The very first national food drive was May 15, 1993,” Brosmire said. “It all started in 1991 when mail carriers noticed a lot of people going hungry and decided they could do something about it. At first, it was just major cities, but in ’93, the movement went national.”
In 2017, Albany County donated 8,550 pounds of food during the drive, which Interfaith Good Samaritan used to provide the community with 15,000 meals, he said. Nationwide, the event received 71 million last year from 10,000 participating municipalities in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Guam, according to the National Association of Letter Carriers.
“All the food we collect (locally) goes to Interfaith,” Brosmire said.
Mail carriers are slated to deliver blue bags and post cards to every mailbox in the county, and on Saturday, Brosmire said the carriers will collect whatever donations are left in the bags at the mailbox.
For people without mailboxes or not wanting to leave the goods exposed to the elements, he said three donation locations have been established in Laramie — UniWyo Federal Credit Union (2020 Grand Ave.), the Moose Lodge (409 S. Third St.) and the Post Office (152 N. Fifth St.).
“We’re asking people donate healthy, dried or canned goods like cereal or vegetables,” Brosmire said.
Go to www.laramieinterfaith.org for a full list of acceptable donations.
