Lonny Dumesnil pleaded no contest in Albany County District Court on Friday on two charges related to multiple incidents in June that Laramie Police Department investigated.
Because Dumesnil has two court cases related to the events, he changed his plea for both cases during the hearing.
Dumesnil is charged with felony arson in the third degree, felony burglary, felony attempt to commit burglary and felony possession of burglar’s tools in one case.
In the other case, he is charged with felony wrongful taking or disposing of property.
Prosecuting attorney Kurt Britzius said Dumesnil was offered a plea agreement where if he pleaded guilty — no contest has the same effect as pleading guilty — the state would recommend a reduced sentence at the time of sentencing.
“In exchange for a guilty plea to count one — arson in the third degree — the state would recommend that reasonable restitutions be paid and a sentence of no more than three years,” Britzius said.
“In exchange for a guilty plea to the charge on the felony information — wrongful taking or disposing of property — the state would recommend reasonable restitutions would be paid and a sentence of not more than three years, served concurrent with his other sentence.”
According to an affidavit of probable cause, at about 7:50 p.m. June 20, LPD officers and Laramie firefighters responded to a report of a construction excavator on fire in the area of Third and Harney streets. First responders extinguished the blaze, and officers initially presumed an electrical problem caused it.
The next morning, a LPD officer returned to the scene to meet with a construction site supervisor, who said the fire was started intentionally. When the officer spoke with the supervisor, he learned there was an oxygen cylinder and the remnants of a rag that did not belong in the cab of the excavator, court documents state.
LPD and Laramie Fire Department investigators returned to the scene and found indicators the fire was started intentionally and the burn patterns show an oxygen bottle was placed on the floor of the cab with a chemical soaked rag around it and was lit on fire. An LFD investigator tested the rag for accelerants and the test came back positive, according to a police report.
Court documents state an LPD officer contacted the owner of Sports Locker, which was next to the construction site, to obtain video surveillance of the area. Upon reviewing the footage, the officer saw a male subject walking toward the Sports Locker, as the individual walked past the business, a yellow torch bottle was revealed beneath his jacket.
The footage then showed the subject open the door to the excavator and stood by the door for a few seconds in both directions, the individual appeared to be tampering with something inside the cap. He then closed the door and began walking south, away from the equipment, according to court documents.
Court documents states a few seconds after he walked away, flames became visible in the security footage.
Later that day, the officer contacted the general manager of Bloedorn Lumber to see if the individual in the surveillance footage could be on their surveillance system or if they acquired the oxygen bottle from them. The general manager told the officer the subject was at the store earlier that day and he was acting suspicious and wandering around the store, a police report states.
The general manager said he thought the subject was trying to steal spray paint and contacted him. After the manager spoke with the individual, the store’s surveillance shows him exiting the store with a large cylinder object in his pocket, an affidavit of probable cause states.
According to court documents, at about 7:45 a.m. June 22, officers were dispatched to Mister Money Pawn Shop, regarding an attempted burglary and the officer who reviewed the surveillance footage the previous day was brought on to the scene. The officer noticed entry into the business wasn’t gained, but the rear entry doors and electrical breaker box were both significantly damaged.
The doors showed at least three interments were used in attempt to break the locks and doors open, a police report states.
A few hours later, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper contacted the LPD officer to inform him the male subject he was looking for, identified as Dumesnil, was in custody at the Albany County Detention Center for possession of a stolen vehicle. The trooper found Dumesnil sleeping in a white utility truck on the side of U.S. Highway 287, according to court documents.
Court documents state the trooper ran the VIN number for the vehicle and the report came back saying the vehicle was stolen in Greeley, Colorado, and the plates on the vehicle were also run and did not match the vehicle.
After receiving consent from the vehicles owner, the troopers searched the vehicle and several items similar to what was found in the arson investigation, multiple tools that matched the makings on the damaged door on the pawn shop and items consistent with a burglar’s tool kit, according to court documents.
