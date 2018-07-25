The Albany County Commission, Laramie City Council and Rock River City Council all passed a resolution during the past week to put the renewal of the lodging tax on the general election ballot, but it is the first time the cities had to sign off on the measure.
The lodging tax is a 4 percent sales tax paid on hotel and motel rooms in Albany County, and the money is then given to the Albany County Tourism Board. The tax generates more than $850,000 every year and the Albany County Tourism Board spends the money on marketing the county as a destination for tourists, said Fred Ockers, executive director of the board.
Travel in Albany County is an economic engine, Ockers said. It generated $158.3 million in spending, created 1,640 jobs and $9.1 million in taxes was collected from tourism in 2017, he said.
During the July 17 meeting of the County Commission, Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent said she reviewed the state statute for the lodging tax and determined it is necessary to have two-thirds of the cities in a county to pass a resolution for the ballot language.
Previously, the ballot language for renewal of the lodging tax was only passed by the Albany County Commission, Ockers said. During his entire time on the tourism board, he never heard of the lodging tax having to be approved by the cities, he said.
During a special session of the City Council on Tuesday, it approved the ballot language for renewal of the lodging tax. Laramie City Attorney Robert Southard said the City Council will have to continue voting on the ballot language in the future and it should have been done in the past.
When the city of Laramie was notified it would need to pass a resolution on the lodging tax ballot, questions about revenue sharing surfaced. Trent said if the revenue generated through the tax has exceeded $500,000, then the cities and county could receive up to 10 percent of the tax.
Revenue sharing is not guaranteed, Ockers said, and he is aware of only one county, Park County, that does. He said the city and county already see a return of money, as about 17 percent of all sales tax collected in Albany County is related to travel and tourists. He also said money from the lodging tax already makes its way back to the city through grants for events the city hosts. Ockers said the tourism board has contributed $10,000 to the Wyoming Senior Olympics the city is hosting and $5,000 to the 150-year anniversary of the founding of Laramie.
Laramie Mayor Summerville said revenue sharing would be used to assist the city with areas that experience a high impact from visitors, including patching roads and cleaning public restrooms. Getting the lodging tax onto the ballot is a high priority, she said, and she supports the renewal of the tax.
There is no need for there to be language on the ballot to split the revenue, Ockers said, and the tourism board and revenue partners will discuss any sharing in the future. He said he hopes voters decided to pass the tax when it is on the ballot in November. Because it is not a tax residents have to pay, only people who are visiting the county and staying in a hotel room are paying it, he said.
(1) comment
And the only people staying in hotels would be any travelers to see football games. Otherwise, there really is no reason to stay in, let alone visit Laramie. What we are seeing is the desperation of the city and county to generate revenue.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.