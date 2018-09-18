ACPL to host weekly math club
The Albany County Public Library Crazy 8’s Youth Math Club is slated to begin Wednesday and continue at 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 19 in the ACPL meeting room.
This new eight-week recreational after-school math club helps children enjoy the math behind their favorite activities, according to a news release.
Space is limited. Children should commit to the entire eight-week program. There will be no meeting Oct. 31. The program is free, but registration is required. Call 721-2580, ext. 2, or email mowens@albanycountylibrary.org to enroll or for more information.
New preschool now enrolling
Preschool Bible Time, an outreach program of Calvary Laramie, is now enrolling students for the 2018-19 school year.
The program is open to children ages 3-6 who are potty-trained, and classes will meet from 8:30 a.m.-noon at Calvary Laramie, 520 Grand Ave. Registration is $130 per month.
The Bible-focused curriculum will include Bible stories, memory verses, puppets, songs, crafts, pre-kindergarten academics and play, according to a news release. Email preschoolbibletime@gmail.com or find the program on Facebook to register or for more information.
Youth hockey to begin Oct. 2
Registration for Laramie youth hockey is now open. The on-ice season for new skaters begins Oct. 2, and rental equipment check out is from 4:30-7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St. Go to www.laramiehockey.usahockey.com for more information about coed and girls programs for skaters ages 4-19, including the free initiation program for players new to hockey.
Pumpkin Walk coming up
The public is invited to enjoy a fall afternoon filled with outdoor fun during the Pumpkin Walk The free child-friendly event is planned for noon-4 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road.
A straw maze, pumpkin decorating, games, treats, prizes, hay rides and more will be featured. This year has more pumpkins, more activities, more parking and two entrances to the site, according to a news release.
Contact Deborah Cease at deborah.cease@wyo.gov or 745-3733 or find the territorial prison at www.wyoparks.state.wy.us for more information.
Preschool Program openings, scholarships available
The Wyoming Department of Education recently approved a grant to the Albany County Preschool Program to promote kindergarten readiness and school success for children in the Laramie area, according to a news release. The grant supports the employment of highly qualified and certified preschool teachers and access to a developmentally appropriate curriculum in a nationally accredited program.
This combination supports the students’ mastery of the Wyoming Early Learning Foundations and their improved chances for success when they enter elementary school. The Preschool Program operates in four Laramie locations: Linford Elementary School, Slade Elementary School, Basic Beginnings North and Basic Beginnings South, the release states. All four locations are accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children and feature teachers with early childhood teaching endorsements from the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board. Morning and afternoon sessions are hosted at each location. Enrollment is available to any child who will be 3 years old by Sept. 15 and not yet in kindergarten. Scholarships to cover the cost of tuition are available to qualifying families. Registration is being accepted for all locations. Email laramietanfpreschool@gmail.com or call 742-9332 and ask for Jan for more information regarding the program, scholarship details or to register.
Openings available at local Montessori school
The Montessori Children’s House of Laramie, a local nonprofit preschool, has openings for students ages 3-5, according to a news release. The preschool prides itself on fostering a love of learning. Children are taught by a Montessori certified teacher and use Montessori materials, which encourage hands-on, self-directed learning. Music, art, and outdoor time are also a part of the curriculum, the release states.
Snacks and nap/rest time are included in the child’s day.
Half-, school- and full-day options are available.
Those interested in learning more can email callie.mchl@gmail.com or call 460-9220 from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.