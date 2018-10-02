New preschool now enrolling
Preschool Bible Time, an outreach program of Calvary Laramie, is now enrolling students for the 2018-19 school year.
The program is open to children ages 3-6 who are potty-trained, and classes will meet from 8:30 a.m.-noon at Calvary Laramie, 520 Grand Ave. Registration is $130 per month.
The Bible-focused curriculum will include Bible stories, memory verses, puppets, songs, crafts, pre-kindergarten academics and play, according to a news release. Email preschoolbibletime@gmail.com or find the program on Facebook to register or for more information.
Youth hockey to begin today
Registration for Laramie youth hockey is now open. The on-ice season for new skaters begins today. Go to www.laramiehockey.usahockey.com for more information about coed and girls programs for skaters ages 4-19, including the free initiation program for players new to hockey.
Mindfulness practice geared toward local youth
Mindfulness practice for tweens and teens is slated for 4-5 p.m. Wednesday at the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Laramie, 1402 Gibbon St.
Attendees can learn more about how mindfulness can reduce stress, develop focus and self-compassion for middle or high school children. The program is free to the public. Mindfulness practice is offered by Michelle Visser, certified teacher with five years experience teaching youth ages 3-14, according to a news release.
Email Michelle Visser at mindfulevolutionlaramie@gmail.com or go to www.mindfulevolution.net for more information.
Pumpkin Walk coming up
The public is invited to enjoy a fall afternoon filled with outdoor fun during the Pumpkin Walk The free child-friendly event is planned for noon-4 p.m. Saturday at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road.
A straw maze, pumpkin decorating, games, treats, prizes, hay rides and more will be featured. This year has more pumpkins, more activities, more parking and two entrances to the site, according to a news release.
Contact Deborah Cease at deborah.cease@wyo.gov or 745-3733 or find the territorial prison at www.wyoparks.state.wy.us for more information.
Preschool Program openings, scholarships available
The Wyoming Department of Education recently approved a grant to the Albany County Preschool Program to promote kindergarten readiness and school success for children in the Laramie area, according to a news release. The grant supports the employment of highly qualified and certified preschool teachers and access to a developmentally appropriate curriculum in a nationally accredited program.
This combination supports the students’ mastery of the Wyoming Early Learning Foundations and their improved chances for success when they enter elementary school. The Preschool Program operates in four Laramie locations: Linford Elementary School, Slade Elementary School, Basic Beginnings North and Basic Beginnings South, the release states. All four locations are accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children and feature teachers with early childhood teaching endorsements from the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board. Morning and afternoon sessions are hosted at each location. Enrollment is available to any child who will be 3 years old by Sept. 15 and not yet in kindergarten. Scholarships to cover the cost of tuition are available to qualifying families. Registration is being accepted for all locations. Email laramietanfpreschool@gmail.com or call 742-9332 and ask for Jan for more information regarding the program, scholarship details or to register.
Openings available at local Montessori school
The Montessori Children’s House of Laramie, a local nonprofit preschool, has openings for students ages 3-5, according to a news release. The preschool prides itself on fostering a love of learning. Children are taught by a Montessori certified teacher and use Montessori materials, which encourage hands-on, self-directed learning. Music, art, and outdoor time are also a part of the curriculum, the release states.
Snacks and nap/rest time are included in the child’s day.
Half-, school- and full-day options are available.
Those interested in learning more can email callie.mchl@gmail.com or call 460-9220 from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
