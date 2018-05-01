Local Montessori Preschool has openings for 3-5 year olds
The Montessori Children’s House of Laramie, a local nonprofit preschool, has openings for students ages 3-5, according to a news release. The preschool prides itself on fostering a love of learning. Children are taught by a Montessori certified teacher and use Montessori materials, which encourage hands-on, self-directed learning. Music, art, and outdoor time are also a part of the curriculum, the release states.
Snacks and nap/rest time are included in the child’s day. Half-, school- and full-day options are available.
Those interested in learning more can email callie.mchl@gmail.com or call 460-9220 from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
Laramie Youth Council accepting applications
The Laramie Youth Council is a student group coordinated by Sarah Reese, an administrator for the city of Laramie as an outreach effort to get Laramie students involved in governance at the local and state level, according to a news release. Currently, LYC is working on an economic development project for the city trying to heighten youth input. Candidates ages 14-19 are selected annually through an application process. The application deadline for the 2018-2019 school year program is today. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/983/laramie-youth-council for more information.
