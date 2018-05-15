Openings available at Open School
The Open School has openings in its 3-year old preschool classroom for the upcoming 2018-2019 school year, according to a news release.
The Open School offers flexible schedules around parents’ schedules.
Hours are 7:20 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
The Open School is staffed by experienced, caring and qualified teachers and uses creative curriculum with a balance of play, academics and enrichment activities, the release states.
The school includes a playground to encourage outdoor play daily. Enrichment activities include art, music, Spanish, movement, library, cooking, swim lessons, outdoor play and field trips. There is also a pre- program for children 4-5 years old.
The Open School is a nonprofit school with a parent board of directors that has been a part of the Laramie community since 1971. Staff members are passionate about early childhood education and serving the needs of local families, the release states.
Go to www.laramieopenschool.org for more information about the school.
Contact Shelly at 745-7256 or openschool1@hotmail.com for enrollment information or to schedule a tour.
Local Montessori Preschool has openings for 3-5 year olds
The Montessori Children’s House of Laramie, a local nonprofit preschool, has openings for students ages 3-5, according to a news release. The preschool prides itself on fostering a love of learning. Children are taught by a Montessori certified teacher and use Montessori materials, which encourage hands-on, self-directed learning. Music, art, and outdoor time are also a part of the curriculum, the release states.
Snacks and nap/rest time are included in the child’s day.
Half-, school- and full-day options are available.
Those interested in learning more can email callie.mchl@gmail.com or call 460-9220 from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
Higher Ground fair hosting essay contest
The Higher Ground Fair is hosting its second annual essay contest for students in grades 3-12. Cash prizes, free tickets and more are offered to winners in each category.
Spanish submissions are encouraged.
The Higher Ground Fair is a weekend-long event celebrating and highlighting life in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a news release. It is set for Sept. 22-23 at the Albany County Fairgrounds.
Go to www.highergroundfair.org/contests for grade level categories and essay questions. The deadline for submissions is Aug. 15.
Call Celeste at 307-223-4399 or email celeste@highergroundfair.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.