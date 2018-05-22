Laramie High School senior receives full scholarship to Michigan State University
A graduating senior at Laramie High School received a full scholarship to attend Michigan State University beginning this fall, according to a news release.
Jason Scott of Laramie will be a member of the Honors College at MSU with plans to major in mechanical engineering in the College of Engineering. During his time at Laramie High School, Scott has been active in gymnastics, tennis and French Honor Society. He is a National Merit Scholar.
Scott was selected an MSU applicant pool by the executive director of admissions and recruitment and the dean of the Honors College based on high school programs, achievements, standardized test scores and interviews with the finalists.
In all, 22 incoming MSU students were awarded an Alumni Distinguished Scholarship or University Distinguished Scholarship that will cover full tuition, room and board, and a stipend for up to eight semesters of study. The scholarships — considered among the most competitive awards in the country — are valued at about $120,000 for in-state students and approximately $220,000 for out-of-state students, the release states.
Local children’s theater group releases CD
Six months in the making — Laramie Children’s Musical Theater Workshop @ Studio 253 is proud to announce the June 1 release of their new musical theater soundtrack album, “The Faux News Blues!,” according to a news release.
Following the premiere of the theatrical production of “The Faux News Blues” at the Gryphon Theatre in April, auditions were hosted and nine singers were selected to participate in the CD Recording Project. Collaborating with local audio engineer, Will Flagg, the group rehearsed and recorded this selection of 12 original tunes, penned by LCMTW director, Deborah Kassner. Flagg and Kassner then worked together throughout the past several months, adding special effects and instrumentations, and editing and mastering the songs.
This marks the sixth album recorded under the banner of the Studio 253 CD Recording Project. Auditions for album No. 7, this season’s musical, “A Pocketful of Dirt,” will be hosted in the fall.
The LCMTW/Studio 253 will host a CD Release Party 5 p.m. June 1 in the WY Groundwater Gallery, Third Floor of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. CDs will be available for purchase at the event, as well as at www.cdbaby.com. Go to www.laramiechildrensmusicaltheater.weebly.com for more details.
Openings available at Open School
The Open School has openings in its 3-year old preschool classroom for the upcoming 2018-2019 school year, according to a news release.
The Open School offers flexible schedules around parents’ schedules. Hours are 7:20 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
The Open School is staffed by experienced, caring and qualified teachers and uses creative curriculum with a balance of play, academics and enrichment activities, the release states.
The school includes a playground to encourage outdoor play daily. Enrichment activities include art, music, Spanish, movement, library, cooking, swim lessons, outdoor play and field trips. There is also a pre- program for children 4-5 years old.
The Open School is a nonprofit school with a parent board of directors that has been a part of the Laramie community since 1971. Staff members are passionate about early childhood education and serving the needs of local families, the release states.
Go to www.laramieopenschool.org for more information about the school. Contact Shelly at 745-7256 or openschool1@hotmail.com for enrollment information or to schedule a tour.
Local Montessori Preschool has openings for 3-5 year olds
The Montessori Children’s House of Laramie, a local nonprofit preschool, has openings for students ages 3-5, according to a news release. The preschool prides itself on fostering a love of learning. Children are taught by a Montessori certified teacher and use Montessori materials, which encourage hands-on, self-directed learning. Music, art, and outdoor time are also a part of the curriculum, the release states.
Snacks and nap/rest time are included in the child’s day. Half-, school- and full-day options are available.
Those interested in learning more can email callie.mchl@gmail.com or call 460-9220 from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
Higher Ground fair hosting essay contest
The Higher Ground Fair is hosting its second annual essay contest for students in grades 3-12. Cash prizes, free tickets and more are offered to winners in each category. Spanish submissions are encouraged. The Higher Ground Fair is a weekend-long event celebrating and highlighting life in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a news release. It is set for Sept. 22-23 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Go to www.highergroundfair.org/contests for grade level categories and essay questions. The deadline for submissions is Aug. 15.
Call Celeste at 307-223-4399 or email celeste@highergroundfair.org for more information.
