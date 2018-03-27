LHS students compete in speech and debate tournaments
By Wendy Watson
LHS Assistant Speech & Debate Coach
LHS senior Robin Gloss earned a bid to the National Speech & Debate Tournament in June in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Competing against 22 other Wyoming students at the Wind River District tournament March 15-17, Gloss made it to finals by winning top rankings in her preliminary rounds in international extemporaneous speaking and placed first in finals. Gloss and her partner, Weslan Hansen, a junior, also did well in public forum debate, competing against 30 other teams, and are alternates to the national tournament. Senior Ryan McManamen successfully competed in his preliminary rounds against 37 other students in domestic extemporaneous speaking, made it to finals with top rankings, and is now an alternate to the national tournament. In student congress senate, Gloss placed sixth and McManamen placed eighth. In student congress house, LHS junior, Arundathi Nair, placed 10th. Laramie High School placed 10th overall in student congress at the district tournament. In events other than student congress, it’s a double elimination competition, so students must do well to continue. LHS team members Nair, Alhena Islam, Eric Van Wig, Kit Ng, and Sabrina Considine all advanced past the first two rounds in each of their speaking events and reported they felt good about their performances. LHS team members are already planning for 2019’s speech and debate season, which starts in October.
Competing against 48 participants from 34 Wyoming high schools in extemporaneous speaking, Abijah Ahern made it to finals at the Wyoming State Speech and Debate tournament March 8-10 in Lander, and won third place overall as well as in the 4A category. According to head coach Patricia Smith, Ahern is the first LHS student to place at the state speech and debate tournament in 10 years. Fellow senior, Ryan McManamen, who watched the final round told Ahern afterward, “It’s the best extemp speech you’ve ever given.” McManamen and Arundathi Nair narrowly missed qualifying for semifinals in extemporaneous speaking. McManamen earned first- and second-place rankings in preliminary rounds, and Nair earned three second-place rankings. Nair also did well in the Lincoln-Douglas debate, advancing to double-octo finals in the event, competing against 58 participants. Senior Robin Gloss advanced to semi-finals in extemporaneous speaking after earning three first-place rankings in preliminaries. Bel Oiler, a junior, earned a first- and second-place ranking in her humorous interpretation event. Kairi Fallencamp, a freshman, earned a third-place ranking, and Alhena Islam, a sophomore, earned a second-place ranking in preliminaries.
Kiwanis Easter Egg hunt set for Saturday
The annual Easter egg hunt sponsored by the LHS Key Club and the Laramie Kiwanis Club starts at 9 a.m. Saturday in Kiwanis Park, between Wyoming Highway 130 and Wyoming Street, according to a news release. Games and activities for children will start at 9 a.m. The hunt will begin promptly at 10 a.m. There will be hunts for three age groups: 0-3 years old, 4-6 years old and 6 years and older, in three separate areas. All the activities will be centered around the playground and picnic shelter on the east side of the park. This event is free to the public and there are no costs for any of the activities.
‘A Pocketful of Dirt’ musical production debuts at Gryphon Theatre
The actors and musicians of Studio 253 are set to debut “A Pocketful of Dirt,” a new musical theater production. “A Pocketful of Dirt” tells the story of three Irish families in the 1840s and their adventures as they emigrate to America, according to a news release. The show opens 7 p.m. April 20 and plays again on 7 p.m. April 21 in the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Tickets are available at www.gryphontheatre.org, in person at the Laramie Plains Community Center Main Office, or at the door 30 minutes before each performance. Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $6 for children (suitable for ages 6 and older.)
Written and directed by Studio 253 founder Deborah Kassner, “A Pocketful of Dirt” shines a light on 1840s Ireland, when millions of lives were forever changed by the devastating potato famine and the events that followed. Filled with humor, heart and hope, “A Pocketful of Dirt” offers a view into the political and personal conflicts of the time, ideas and issues that are as relevant today as they were 150 years ago. The musical score combines traditional Irish songs and dances with several original tunes, with live music — piano, accordion, tin whistlers and fiddlers, the release states.
Ten percent of all ticket sales will be donated to Interfaith-Good Samaritan’s Albany County School District No. 1 Backpack Program, food support for school-age children. Volunteers will also be available to collect donations of canned goods before and after the show. This program is supported, in part, by a generous grant from the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. Go to www.laramiechildrensmusicaltheater.weebly.com for more information.
Local Montessori Preschool has openings for 3-5 year olds
The Montessori Children’s House of Laramie, a local nonprofit preschool, has openings for students ages 3-5, according to a news release. The preschool prides itself on fostering a love of learning. Children are taught by a Montessori certified teacher and use Montessori materials, which encourage hands-on, self-directed learning. Music, art, and outdoor time are also a part of the curriculum, the release states.
Snacks and nap/rest time are included in the child’s day. Half-, school- and full-day options are available.
Those interested in learning more can email callie.mchl@gmail.com or call 460-9220 from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
How to submit to Youth Briefs
If you have a Youth Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. Submissions must be approved by the editor before publication. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. Mondays for publication in Tuesday papers. Contact Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or peterb@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.