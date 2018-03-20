Local Montessori Preschool has openings for 3-5 year olds
The Montessori Children’s House of Laramie, a local nonprofit preschool, has openings for students ages 3-5, according to a news release. The preschool prides itself on fostering a love of learning. Children are taught by a Montessori certified teacher and use Montessori materials, which encourage hands-on, self-directed learning. Music, art, and outdoor time are also a part of the curriculum, the release states.
Snacks and nap/rest time are included in the child’s day. Half-, school- and full-day options are available.
Those interested in learning more can email callie.mchl@gmail.com or call 460-9220 from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
Preschool enrollment open
Enrollment is now open, until the limited number of available spots are filled, for free preschool for children at least 3 years old by Sept. 15. The Albany County TANF Preschool program is funded by the Wyoming Department of Education and is offered at no cost to qualifying families, according to a news release. The preschool program operates in four separate locations in Laramie, including Linford Elementary School, Slade Elementary School, Basic Beginnings North and Basic Beginnings South. All four programs are accredited through the National Association for the Education of Young Children, and preschool classes are taught by degreed and certified teachers utilizing a comprehensive, research-based curriculum, the release states.
Contact Natasha at 745-5755 or laramietanfpreschool@gmail.com to find out if your family qualifies for this free preschool program.
Dual-Language Immersion registration now available
Albany County School District No. 1 is offering a Spanish/English-language immersion program for students entering kindergarten in the fall, according to a news release. DLI students are taught grade-level academic content in two languages. Through dual-immersion programs, students develop bilingual and biliteracy skills that promote academic achievement and cross-cultural competence. Go to www.acsd1.org or call 721-4410 or 721-4490 for more information and to access the application form. Applications are due before Thursday in order to be included in the program lottery April 12.
How to submit to Youth Briefs
If you have a Youth Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. Submissions must be approved by the editor before publication. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. Mondays for publication in Tuesday papers. Contact Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or peterb@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.