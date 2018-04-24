LHS FAA members compete in state convention
Laramie High School FFA members competed against 52 chapters (schools) and 2,000 students and returned from the state convention as The Wyoming Career Development Event (judging contests) sweepstakes champions with a fire truck escort Saturday, according to a news release. This means the members won more events than any other chapter in the state. LHS had six state champion teams: Ag Mechanics, Ag Sales and Service, Livestock Evaluation, Meats Evaluation, Vet Science and Ag Issues. These teams will represent Wyoming at National FFA Convention in October in Indianapolis. The group also had numerous high individuals, scholarship recipients, 16 state degree recipients, a proficiency winner and regional star farmer. The group was second in parliamentary procedure, conduct of meetings, poultry evaluation, third in Environmental Natural Resources, fourth in agronomy, fourth in marketing plan, sixth in farm business management and ninth in house evaluation. There were 51 members representing LHS in Cheyenne last week. LHS also had two members elected to state FFA offices. Kirby Hales is the new Wyoming FFA association president and Kyle Despain is the new third vice president, the release states.
Japanese Festival for Children planned for Saturday
The Japan-America Society of Wyoming will celebrate Children’s Day from 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St.
This JASWY Children’s Day marks the 11th year JASWY has partnered with ACPL to sponsor the event, according to a news release. The society will also be assisted by the Laramie High School Japanese Culture Club. The Children’s Day celebration will include the following activities led by local volunteers: reading of Japanese folk tales, learning fun Japanese songs in Japanese and English, learning Japanese dance, Origami (paper folding of a Kabuto (helmet), creating head bands, crafting a turtle and tasting Japanese foods (cookies, rice crackers, nori, squid, etc.). As part of this event, JASWY has placed some interesting Japanese items in the display case at the library through Saturday. Children ages 8 and younger are encouraged to attend. The event is free to the public.
The event is co-sponsored by ACPL. Email jaswy@hotmail.com for more information.
Local Montessori Preschool has openings for 3-5 year olds
The Montessori Children’s House of Laramie, a local nonprofit preschool, has openings for students ages 3-5, according to a news release. The preschool prides itself on fostering a love of learning. Children are taught by a Montessori certified teacher and use Montessori materials, which encourage hands-on, self-directed learning. Music, art, and outdoor time are also a part of the curriculum, the release states.
Snacks and nap/rest time are included in the child’s day. Half-, school- and full-day options are available.
Those interested in learning more can email callie.mchl@gmail.com or call 460-9220 from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
Laramie Youth Council accepting applications
The Laramie Youth Council is a student group coordinated by Sarah Reese, an administrator for the city of Laramie as an outreach effort to get Laramie students involved in governance at the local and state level, according to a news release. Currently, LYC is working on an economic development project for the city trying to heighten youth input. Candidates ages 14-19 are selected annually through an application process. The application deadline for the 2018-2019 school year program is May 1. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/983/laramie-youth-council for more information.
