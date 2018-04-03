‘A Pocketful of Dirt’ musical production debuts at Gryphon Theatre
The actors and musicians of Studio 253 are set to debut “A Pocketful of Dirt,” a new musical theater production. “A Pocketful of Dirt” tells the story of three Irish families in the 1840s and their adventures as they emigrate to America, according to a news release. The show opens 7 p.m. April 20 and plays again on 7 p.m. April 21 in the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Tickets are available at www.gryphontheatre.org, in person at the Laramie Plains Community Center Main Office, or at the door 30 minutes before each performance. Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $6 for children (suitable for ages 6 and older.)
Written and directed by Studio 253 founder Deborah Kassner, “A Pocketful of Dirt” shines a light on 1840s Ireland, when millions of lives were forever changed by the devastating potato famine and the events that followed. Filled with humor, heart and hope, “A Pocketful of Dirt” offers a view into the political and personal conflicts of the time, ideas and issues that are as relevant today as they were 150 years ago. The musical score combines traditional Irish songs and dances with several original tunes, with live music — piano, accordion, tin whistlers and fiddlers, the release states.
Ten percent of all ticket sales will be donated to Interfaith-Good Samaritan’s Albany County School District No. 1 Backpack Program, food support for school-age children. Volunteers will also be available to collect donations of canned goods before and after the show. This program is supported, in part, by a generous grant from the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. Go to www.laramiechildrensmusicaltheater.weebly.com for more information.
Japanese Festival for Children planned for April 28
The Japan-America Society of Wyoming (JASWY) will celebrate Children’s Day from 2-3:30 p.m. April 28 at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St.
This JASWY Children’s Day marks the 11th year that JASWY has partnered with the Library to sponsor the event, according to a news release. The society will also be assisted by the Laramie High School Japanese Culture Club. The Children’s Day celebration will include the following activities led by local volunteers: reading of Japanese folk tales, learning fun Japanese songs in Japanese and English, learning Japanese dance, Origami (paper folding of a Kabuto (helmet), creating head bands, crafting a turtle and tasting Japanese foods (cookies, rice crackers, nori, squid, etc.). As part of this event, JASWY has placed some interesting Japanese items in the display case at the Albany County Public Library through April 28. Children ages 8 and younger are encouraged to attend. The event is free to the public.
The event is co-sponsored by the Albany County Public Library. Email jaswy@hotmail.com for more information.
Local Montessori Preschool has openings for 3-5 year olds
The Montessori Children’s House of Laramie, a local nonprofit preschool, has openings for students ages 3-5, according to a news release. The preschool prides itself on fostering a love of learning. Children are taught by a Montessori certified teacher and use Montessori materials, which encourage hands-on, self-directed learning. Music, art, and outdoor time are also a part of the curriculum, the release states.
Snacks and nap/rest time are included in the child’s day. Half-, school- and full-day options are available.
Those interested in learning more can email callie.mchl@gmail.com or call 460-9220 from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
How to submit to Youth Briefs
If you have a Youth Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. Submissions must be approved by the editor before publication. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. Mondays for publication in Tuesday papers. Contact Peter Baumann at 755-3328 or peterb@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
