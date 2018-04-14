Curbside yard waste removal is returning to Laramie on Monday as McBride’s Yard Waste Service gears up for spring.
“We’re excited to go into our first full season,” McBride’s co-owner Jonathan McBride said. “From the free trial, we had about 90 percent people sign up again. A lot of people tried the service, and clearly, they liked it.”
The Laramie City Council contracted with McBride’s to start collecting curbside yard waste after determining the city’s green waste collection bins were an unsustainable portion of the green waste program.
McBride’s started collecting curbside bins in August, and while people who registered for the service early were slated to receive the half-season of service for free, McBride decided everyone who registered in 2017 would receive free service until 2018.
With most of his clients returning before the start of the new season, McBride said the company is preparing for an expanding client base.
“Last year, we only did three pick-up days,” he said. “This year we’re doing four. Doing three days last year and observing the density of customers, the extra day will allow us to break out the density and accommodate for growth.”
McBride’s service is $69 a year, and people can register throughout the year by calling 399-2028 or visiting www.mcbridesyardwaste.com. The season ends Nov. 16.
“If people are thinking about signing up, they should talk to their neighbors about how they like it and then give us a call,” McBride said.
Whether new or returning, he said customers should visit the green waste bin guidelines posted on the company’s website before putting them out for collection.
“We had some instances last year where we had sticks or branches sticking 3 feet out of the bin,” McBride said. “We can’t empty that, because it could clog or damage the trucks. So in those cases, we had to call the customer to work something out.”
Branches and limbs stored in the bins should be no more 2 inches in diameter and no longer than 3 feet, he said.
“People can break (the branches and limbs) down, or cut them to get it all to fit in the bin,” he said. “But we noticed most people don’t fill their bins every week, so if a customer has too much overflowing, they could put it aside and refill the bin after we empty it.”
As McBride delivers bins to new customers and preps his trucks, he said he’s excited to see where the new year takes the company.
“Our goal is we want to end the year with a wide range of customers,” McBride said. “I think we’re on pace to be where we want to be.”
