Hundreds of people are expected to come to the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site for Celebrating Laramie’s 150 Years of History from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. today at 975 Snowy Range Road. The celebration is the first of several planned activities throughout Laramie celebrating the establishment of the city and Albany County.
Gov. Matt Mead is also expected to attend the celebration.
“We really do think of it as an honor to be able to be the kick-off (the celebration) and get everybody excited about what is going to be happening this year,” Wyoming Territorial Prison Historic Site Superintendent Deborah Amend said. “It is always important to celebrate where we have been, the events and the people that helped make Laramie what it is today, and I think that is what this event is going to be about.”
Activities at the historic site are divided into two areas for people to go to and learn about the area’s history. Both provide visual representations of what life was like in Laramie’s early days, but one part does this through movies and guest speakers, while the other does it through volunteers showing what life was like during the time of the founding, Amend said.
“We want people to discover what tools, technology, transportation and occupations were around 150 years ago,” she said. “Being able to ask questions and participate in the history stations is going to give people a sense of just what life might have been like back then.”
Amend said the videos and guest speakers are more focused on adults and after three hours of the movies, several guest speakers would discuss different aspects of Laramie’s history. The speakers would cover multiple topics such as bicycling in Albany County, the Wilcox train robbery, frontier women in Wyoming and a history of chicanos in Laramie.
“From noon until 3 p.m. — upstairs in our Horse Barn Theater — we are going to be showing the PBS documentary ‘End of Tracks’ about the Union Pacific railroad,” she said. “We are also going to be showing an episode of ‘Hell on Wheels’ and then we are going to be showing an episode of ‘Laramie.’”
While the videos and speakers are more focused on older people coming to the event, almost every fourth and fifth grade student in Albany County would be interacting with people portraying frontier life, Amend said. Students can learn about technology such as stagecoaches, tractors, the pony express and Morse code along with the roles people played as back smiths, soldiers and laundresses, a cowboy and law enforcement, at this time.
“I would strongly recommend adults not attend (this part) from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. … because we are going to have every fourth grade and fifth grade class here,” she said. “We would love the adults to see it so if they could come from 3-6 p.m. they are going to get more intimate one-on-one with the presenters instead of having to stand with a bunch of students.”
Go to www.visitlaramie.org/laramie150 for more information about the festivities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.