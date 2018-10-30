Wyoming is one of seven states without a state-funded pre-kindergarten program. Although the government does offer a little funding for alternatives including Head Start, many families don’t have access to preschool due to long wait-lists or rural living. The Waterford Institute’s UPSTART nonprofit, online preschool program is a new option for Wyoming families.
Funded partially through Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds as well as $14.2 million in Department of Education grant funding, the UPSTART program is completely free and will even provide computers and internet access for children in need. However, there is some speculation as to its effectiveness in teaching more than just academic skills.
Jaime Stine, executive director for developmental preschool and daycare center for Albany County and Carbon County, said the online program offers options for people who can’t access a pre-K program locally.
“Even in Albany county, we have some far reaches in the more northeastern or northwestern corners of our county where families just don’t have opportunities to get their kids into a preschool environment,” Stine said. “So, for scenarios like that in our most rural areas, I think that it definitely is a benefit. … We have some kids we term medically fragile, so that means they have a medical condition where having them in an actual preschool environment with a lot of other kids could really have a negative impact on their health. So, I think that having those opportunities for those families is a really good benefit for them.”
A self-designated “kindergarten readiness” program, UPSTART uses simple software to help 3- to 5-year-olds get started learning basic math, science and especially reading skills to better prepare them for kindergarten and subsequent schooling. The program has been used in Utah so far, and is now expanding to other states, including Wyoming, Idaho, North Dakota and South Dakota. Isaac Troyo, program director at the Waterford Institute, said they have 75 families enrolled in the program now, with room for 125 more.
“It’s available now, and we’re really trying to get the program filled as quickly as possible,” Troyo said. “We’re recruiting 200 families in the whole state of Wyoming. We realize that’s not a large number this year but that’s what we’re able to accommodate with the amount of funds we’ve received. The reason we want to start as soon as possible is there’s a training the parents have to attend. We would have to travel to different areas of Wyoming to facilitate the trainings and we want to be able to beat the bad weather.”
Although some experts are nervous about added screen time for young children, UPSTART’s programs only take about 15 minutes a day, five days a week. The software is designed with children in mind, featuring large buttons and clear, obvious instructions. If the child does not have access to a computer or internet, the UPSTART program will provide one to them for free.
“We will provide a computer and internet to children who don’t have those resources,” Troyo said. “Everyone in this type of program is going to receive a Chromebook — regardless of whether or not they have a computer in their homes — just so a child has a dedicated, working device. If they’re using the program with fidelity, just as an additional incentive, we’re going to gift those Chromebooks to them.”
Troyo added each child has personalized learning experience through the software, which tracks their achievements on certain milestones to keep up with each child’s learning pace. However, some experts in the pre-K field are nervous about the other aspects of the pre-K environment and how they would be met in an online atmosphere.
“The downside that I can see to the online preschool environment is, preschool age is when it’s most critical for kids to have social interactions with their peers,” Stine said. “So, that would be one of the biggest detriments to having a lot of families going to that online model is not having social interaction, then when they get to a kindergarten or grade school type environment, they have no idea how to interact with their peers. … From the state perspective, Wyoming state statute has put such an emphasis on the social-emotional development; a specific piece that is spelled out in our contracts is that social emotional piece.”
Troyo said each child has a personal care representative, who will monitor progress and will notify the family if a child’s usage has fallen under the recommended time. There are also materials for parents to use to supplement the online instruction.
“Families are not alone through their participation in the program,” Troyo said. “Not only is the software really powerful and very beneficial in that it creates a personalized learning curriculum for each child, but there’s also a human component. The personal care representative who is assigned to each family is a program coach and is there to assist them with any technical issues, any motivational concerns. … We want to give parents the tools for them to have conversations with their children and to foster that communication offline and to work on developing those relationships.”
Despite not being mandatory in Wyoming, Stine said pre-K education is important to a child’s development both academically and emotionally, especially as expectations on school children and their development grow.
“I think a lot of that is up to the parents,” Stine said. “Everybody has their own views, but I think the benefits as a whole for the kids being enrolled in preschool is really important. Nationwide there’s such a larger emphasis on education and pushing kids at younger ages. … If they don’t have that exposure to preschool, they’re way behind the ball when they get into kindergarten. I think a lot of it is educating the parents on how important early education as a whole is to every child. It needs to be more that PK-12 mentality just to give their kids the best opportunity at having good outcomes for grade school and beyond.”
For more information on the upstart program or to apply, visit waterfordupstart.org
