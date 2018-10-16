Laramie said ‘¡Bienvenidos!’ to excited young Latinas from all over the state last weekend for the Wyoming Latina Youth Conference. The two-day event was cosponsored by the University of Wyoming and student groups, including the Multicultural Association of Student Scientists and the Movimiento Estudiantil Chicanx de Aztlan. Much of the conference was presented in both English and Spanish, and many of the speakers, presentations and workshops focused on empowerment, diversity, leadership and the power of education.
The conference was first founded by Ann Redman 18 years ago, but over the last three years it has been hosted on the UW campus in partnership with the university. One of the main themes during Friday’s banquet was recognizing the importance of higher education, and UW President Laurie Nichols said as a first-generation college student herself, she knows higher education can present challenges but encouraged the girls in the audience to pursue it fiercely.
“While I know the challenges facing women, I also know for Latina women the challenges are even greater,” Nichols said. “I also want to tell you, that doesn’t have to stop you in pursuing your dreams and your career path. … There are tremendous opportunities for you to enrich yourself and your families and your communities simply by pursuing a college degree. You have so much potential and so much promise, and there are so many people who want to support you and want you to be successful. … Selfishly, we’d love for you to come to the University of Wyoming.”
Nichols said recent census data shows 10 percent of Wyoming’s population is Latinx, and the university is trying to reflect that in its enrollment as well. During Friday’s banquet, 15 current UW students who participated in the WLYC when they were younger were recognized with gifts and applause on stage.
Dr. Cecilia Aragón, executive director of the WYLC, said she’s thrilled to work with the university and Redman to host the event, and loves seeing and teaching more Latinx at the university.
“It is our honor as professors and administrators,” Aragón said. “We will take care of them and make sure they graduate and go back and give back to their communities.”
Keynote speaker for the conference was Prisca Dorcas, a writer and storyteller currently living in Nashville, Tennessee, but was born in Managua, Nicaragua. During her speech “Dear Brown Girl,” Dorcas said she focuses on telling stories about her experiences growing up Latina and offered advice for the young girls in the audience. One story talked about her desire to go to college, even when her school’s administrators doubted her ability and work ethic.
“I’ve always been known as bossy – or as my mom calls it magreada,” Dorcas said. “There are a lot of well-intentioned adults — like the ones who set up this event, and the ones who brought you all here — but also there are a lot of adults that could steer us the wrong way, and so my bossiness has been able to protect me from a lot of those situations. … My reminder to especially Latinas is keep that bossiness and stay angry, and when you feel that weird feeling when an adult says something to you that you know isn’t true about you, tell them it isn’t true about you.”
Dorcas is currently working on a children’s book because she wants to see more “positive representation for young brown girls.” Growing up around Miami, she was used to seeing some Latinx people in positions of power, but not on the big screen and not always in a positive light.
“Despite growing up around people that kind of look like me, I still had a lot of that internalized ‘I’m not pretty because I’m not white,’” Dorcas said. “The older I’ve gotten the more I realize all this awful internalized stuff that I sat with, what it meant to turn on the television and not see people that look like me actually be leads — not just the maids, not the people in gangs, not the teen mom. [To have] the star of a movie that looked like me? Impossible. Once I realized that was happening, I started looking myself in the mirror and saying, ‘You’re beautiful.’”
On Saturday, she taught one of the workshops, Storytelling as a Resistance, which helped students “in the discovery of finding their own voices” in a creative and interactive way, according to the workshop description. Other workshop opportunities at the conference included Latinas Who Code, Mindfulness and Self-Compassion and From Here to Infinity, a workshop held at the UW Planetarium. Many of the workshops were taught by university professors and UW students.
The crowd of 5{sup}th{/sup} to 12{sup}th{/sup} grade girls was loud, energetic and excited to be at the conference, using the designated snapchat filter while taking selfies and recording the entertainment for the night, UW’s acappella singing group The Happy Jacks and David Garza, a singer and guitarist.
Dorcas said she hoped the girls in the audience could relate to some or all of her stories, but also hoped they start to share their own.
“The sad thing about oppressed communities and our parents having gone through a lot of hardship is that society has clipped their wings before they knew they could fly,” Dorcas said. “When I say, ‘I am mi mami’s revolution,’ I mean I am all the things she couldn’t become, so everything I do I do in her name, I do it to honor her, and I do it for us.”
The WYLC offers scholarship opportunities to students who have attended the conference for at least two years and plan to attend Laramie County Community College. The application can be found on the WYLC website, www.wyominglatinayouthconference.com
