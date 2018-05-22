Wyoming Highway 130 — also known as Snowy Range Scenic Byway — is again open to Wyoming motorists looking to explore or cross the Snowy Range.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced the road’s opening Monday — after a closure of six months — alongside the reopening of Wyoming Highway 70, which was closed for five months.
Buried under several feet of snow and without the traffic to justify regular plowing, the highways are closed annually and cleared between April and May by WYDOT crews working dozers, rotaries and plows.
“On 130, the main difficulty we had this year was the ice buildup that was within the snowpack — this was caused by the freeze-thaw cycle that we had here,” WYDOT Spokesman Matt Murphy said. “It just took a little more care from our plow operators dealing with those ice chunks and getting through that.”
Highway 130 — the main east-west thoroughfare through Medicine Bow connecting Albany and Carbon counties — is attacked from both sides with a Saratoga crew setting out on the west end of the closed road and a Laramie crew starting on the east.
The two crews work their way to the middle, dozing sections of the snowbank between them down to a height of 4 feet, coming through with a rotary that blows most of the remaining snow off to the side of the highway and finally cleaning up the thin layer of slush with a regular plow.
It takes about a month for the two crews to meet, which generally happens around Lake Marie — a midway point between the forest’s eastern and western edges.
Some years take longer than others. It opened May 24 in 2014, May 22 in 2015, and May 25 in both 2016 and 2017.
“It just kind of depends on the year and the conditions,” Murphy said. “Last year, we had that big snowstorm — I think it was on May 19. A lot of it is weather dependent, but the target is always Memorial Day weekend.”
WYDOT expects to open Highway 70 by the first week of June, which is always the week after Memorial Day.
Damage to guardrails and to the road itself are also addressed by WYDOT, which will continue to work on the road even after the highway opens.
“Sometimes there are potholes or damage to the pavement that happens,” Murphy said. “Sometimes, there’s what they call frost heaves that kind of damage the road surface a little bit.”
Though the road is cleared and open, WYDOT urges motorists and bikers to use caution.
“The snowdrifts that are on the side of the road can melt and then you get some water over the road’s surface,” Murphy said. “At nighttime, that will freeze. If you’re driving through in the morning, it’s good to keep that in mind in case you hit a slick spot or two.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.