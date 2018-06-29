A former employee of the Developmental Preschool & Day Care Center received five years of supervised probation Wednesday in District Court, having been convicted of embezzling from the private, nonprofit organization.
Anissa McCutchan was also ordered to pay restitution to the preschool in the amount of $3,061, complete 100 hours of community service and attend counseling, cognitive thinking and cognitive restructuring programs.
Albany County District Court Judge Tori Kricken handed down the probation — which carries a suspended 8-10 years of imprisonment — despite a request from McCutchan’s former employer for a harsher sentence.
Developmental Preschool Executive Director Jaime Stine said probation was inappropriate given the crime. By taking money from a nonprofit, Stine said McCutchan prevented many of the preschool’s 70 employees from making market salaries and hurt the organization’s ability to assist the 270 families it serves.
“This is a situation that has been very hard on a lot of people,” Stine said. “This has been going on for years.”
But Kricken said supervised probation was no “slap on the wrist,” and the underlying 8-10 years McCutchan will serve should she violate her probation serves as a reminder of that.
“Ms. McCutchan and the community will not be benefited by a lengthy period of incarceration,” Kricken said.
McCutchan started working at the preschool in 2012, where she worked in the front of the business and took cash from clients as part of her duties, according to court documents.
McCutchan was fired “due to her work performance” in May 2017, after which point, Stine “had begun to review the accountings of the business … and discovered a large amount of money was not accounted for,” according to an affidavit.
Laramie Police Department officer Frederic O’Connor spoke with the preschool’s fiscal manager and learned the total amount of unaccounted money from fiscal years 2012-2017 was $19,571.56, nearly half of that going unaccounted for in the most recent fiscal year.
“The fiscal manager informed (O’Connor) that there had been no unaccounted for monies since McCutchan had been fired,” the affidavit states.
O’Connor then conducted a mirandized interview with McCutchan, according to the affidavit.
“Eventually, McCutchan admitted to taking money from the business when clients would pay in cash and she would do this about two times per month,” the document states. “McCutchan explained she would take the cash payment and either make a notation on the paper receipt or not create a paper receipt at all and then pocket the money.”
McCutchan said she took the money because she was behind on house and car payments, according to the affidavit.
“There’s no excuses for my choice to steal from my employer, my coworkers and friends,” McCutchan said during her sentencing. “And I am truly sorry.”
