A woman pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge Feb. 23 in District Court, stemming from a Laramie Police Department investigation regarding unaccounted funds at a local business who suspected an employee was embezzling from them.
Anissa McCutchan originally pleaded not guilty to the theft charge — which is punishable up to 10 years of imprisonment and/or up to $10,000 in fines — at her District Court arraignment Jan. 18. In exchange for her guilty plea, the state would recommend probation at the time of sentencing and paying full reasonable restitutions to the victim.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a Laramie Police Department officer went to a local business for a report of an employee embezzling May 16.
The officer spoke with the business’s director who told him McCutchan was recently fired because of her work performance and after she left he reviewed the financial records and discovered a large amount of money was missing. While McCutchan was employed with the business, part of her job was taking cash from clients — and eventually taking all of the cash — up to the primary accountant, court documents state.
A police report states the director suspected McCutchan could have tampered with financial records to hide any missing money she allegedly took.
The officer met with the fiscal manager May 30 and learned from July 2012-May 2017, about $20,000 was unaccounted for. McCutchan was employed by the organization during this time, according to court documents.
In a police interview, McCutchan allegedly said she would take money from clients and keep it for herself. She told the officer she would falsify receipts for some of the transactions and not make receipts for others, court documents state.
According to a police record, McCutchan told the officer the reason she took the money was because she was behind on house and car payments.
