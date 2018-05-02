The National Weather Service is uncertain how a storm system the agency has been tracking for about a week could affect the city and surrounding area.
At the moment, weather service meteorologists are not sure what precipitation the area could receive and how much of it there could be.
Weather service meteorologist Chris Hammer said there is a 70 percent chance of snow today and a 90 percent chance of snow tonight. On Thursday, there is about a 70 percent chance of snow during the day and Thursday night is expected to be clear, he said.
“There is a possibility of some snow coming in here during the middle of the week,” Hammer said. “It is not going to be super cold by any means but looking at highs on Wednesday would probably be in the mid-40s at best, and the lows on Wednesday night — when we are concerned for the potential of snow — could be in that 30-35 degrees range.”
The weather system has been on the agency’s radar for about a week but, because of the system’s temperature-sensitive nature, meteorologists aren’t sure if it will bring rain or snow and, if it does snow, what elevation it would be at, he said.
“The question all along has been what the temperatures are going to be?” Hammer said. “This is a case where really a 1 or 2 degree difference in temperature could mean the difference between getting an inch of rain or several inches of snow — it is a very tricky and temperature-sensitive forecast.”
Even though the weather service is not sure how much precipitation the area could receive, he said higher elevations are more likely to have snow accumulation but lower elevation areas could receive some accumulations too.
“We are pretty confident that we are going to see some moderate to heavy precipitation but, the question is with the snow levels and how low in elevation we are going to be able to see that accumulating snow,” Hammer said. “We are looking at the Snowy Range and Interstate 80 summit, between Laramie and Cheyenne, have the best chance of seeing that potentially heavy snow fall — greater than six inches.”
He said people moving through southeast Wyoming should keep the potential weather conditions in mind and prepare for snow on the roads.
“Anybody with travel plans across southeast Wyoming, especially between Laramie and Cheyenne, Wednesday night through early Thursday to be mindful of the possibility of snow,” Hammer said. “Even though it is May, winter is not necessarily over yet.”
