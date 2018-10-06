A wind project in northern Albany County is paying for the Sheriff’s Office to hire four more deputies, bringing the roster up to 46.
The Boswell Springs Wind Project, about 10 miles northeast of Rock River, originally called for 170 wind turbines to be erected on 21,569 acres. However, the project has since been reduced to 80 turbines with higher capacities.
Two of the new deputies are planned to work on patrol, and two are planned to work in the county jail.
Because the county’s public services are likely to be impacted by the work, the company in charge of the project, Boswell Wind, agreed to pay the county $3.4 million. Monthly payments of $337,633 began in August.
Sheriff David O’Malley said he hopes the four new deputy positions will be able to be retained even after construction on Boswell Springs ends.
“As far as I I’m concerned, we’re short-staffed on both sides,” he said. “It would be my hope that our fiscal picture would improve and we can retain those positions. Everything in Albany County is growing except our staff.”
On Tuesday, county commissioners approved for O’Malley to buy two Chevrolet pickups to accommodate the new deputies.
Boswell Wind plans to use Fetterman Road extensively for Boswell Springs construction and the county will use some of the impact assistance for road maintenance.
According to a 2015 traffic study, both Fetterman and Palmer Canyon roads have less than 50 vehicles pass over them each day.
During the Boswell Springs construction, traffic volumes are expected to increase to 600-700 trips each day. That traffic report also calls for yield signs to be installed at the uncontrolled intersections on the two roads.
In December, both Boswell Wind and the county signed a deal for road maintenance which could increase the road’s width by up to 28 feet.
Communities in Carbon County are set to receive $4 million in funding from the project. Rock River will receive $3.8 million. Laramie will receive $1.3 million.
In addition to 60 turbines, Boswell Springs will also include three meteorological towers, a substation, underground collection lines, and an operation and maintenance facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.