An annual agreement between Albany County firefighting agencies and other firefighting agencies in Wyoming is being brought to the Albany County Commission today during a special meeting. If the agreement is approved by commissioners, then Albany County firefighters could continue sending fire fighters and equipment outside of their jurisdictions and could receive help from other agencies.
Albany County Fire Warden Chad Dinges said the 2018 Wildland Fire Management Annual Operating Plan is an agreement with other firefighting agencies in Wyoming to allow them to respond to fires in other jurisdictions, improve cooperation between agencies and provide guidelines for financial arrangements between agencies.
“This is basically our mutual aid agreement with the state of Wyoming, all the entities within it with the federal government and each other so we can fight fire on everyone else’s jurisdiction,” Dinges said. “(The plan is) meant to address issues affecting cooperation, interagency working relationships and protocols, financial arrangements and joint activities across the state of Wyoming.”
He said the variety of public land holders such as the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, State Parks and other types of public lands agreeing to help each other out avoids jurisdictional complications when fighting fires.
“Because of the mosaic of lands — with public lands and private lands and stuff all intermixed — when there is ignition, you don’t necessarily have information (about whose responsibility it is),” Dinges said. “With this agreement, any of the agencies can go address that fire and try to stabilize the incident without concern for who actually has ownership of the incident.”
In addition to assisting firefighters with fires outside of the local agency’s jurisdiction, agencies can provide equipment and management where it is needed, he said. Oftentimes, fire departments are informed where they should send people or equipment by a national dispatch system, Dinges said.
“We have engines that respond when called upon through the national frame work of dispatch, we also have overhead for our individuals qualified to serve in those specific management functions,” he said. “There is a national dispatch system that is utilized and if there is a fire someplace that requires one of our resources, be it an engine or a piece of overhead we can send that resource.”
Dinges said another important part of the operations plan is communication guidelines between different agencies such as what radio frequencies to use or how to pay an agency for assisting in a fire.
“The plan itself outlines specific communications protocol, (including) payment across jurisdictional entities,” Dinges said. “During the course of an incident, various agencies will be responsible for payment and oftentimes it is more than one agency will have a portion they would have to pay.”
Albany County Fire District No. 1 Chairman Art Sigel said the financial communication aspect of the plan is important for the volunteer fire departments because it provides funding for new equipment. Without funding from responding to federal fires, volunteer fire departments in Albany County Fire District No. 1 might have to turn to raising taxes to receive funding for equipment, he said.
“Going out on the so-called federal fires brings in what we refer to as truck money,” Sigel said. “It is the dollars we are compensated for the use of our equipment and that goes back to the departments. It allows (the departments) to build a fund to upgrade their equipment and in some cases purchase new equipment.”
