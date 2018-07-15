At least one councilor expressed concerns recently about transparency when it comes to how the Laramie City Council will spend revenue from an upcoming ballot measure on the sixth-penny sales tax.
About $22 million of the potential tax revenue was earmarked for street construction and major road reconstruction in the city of Laramie, the largest area of spending on the sixth-penny tax ballot. Each street that could potentially receive money had to be listed on the ballot because of a statue passed by the Wyoming Legislature, City Manager Janine Jordan said. But the ballot measure also contained a paragraph in the same section that includes paving West Laramie roads as being eligible for the same $22 million. That means paving West Laramie could take up most or all of the revenue from the sixth penny, depending on the will of the City Council.
Councilor Dave Paulekas said the sales tax is critical to the community. People have a right, he said, to know where the money is going.
“Prior to the vote, our citizens should know what percentage of that $22 million is going to go to street pavement in West Laramie,” Paulekas said.
Laramie Mayor Andi Summerville said voters will still have a say during council meetings and public hearings on each individual project before elected officials decide on how the money will be spent.
Paulekas also said people should know whether West Laramie residents will pay some share of the cost of paving streets in the area before voters decide on renewing the tax. He said the voters need to know what level of buy-in will be expected of people who live on streets being paved.
Summerville said the council is still working through developing policy on paving roads, potential revenue sources and whether property owners will need to buy in. Those discussions will extend through the end of summer, she said.
The sixth penny is a specific-purpose tax meant to build or purchase big, expensive projects, Jordan said. The money from the tax won’t go toward fixing pot-holes. Instead, she said it would be used for rebuilding whole streets.
The ballot itself is two pages long and lists all the projects the money could go toward. The city of Laramie, the city of Rock River and the Albany County Commission all jointly adopted a resolution that would become the ballot, Jordan said.
She said the list was constructed from the Pavement Condition Index, or PCI, an objective way of measuring street quality. The PCI would also be used as guidance for the order of street repairs, but the council will have the final say, she said.
There are several other projects the sales tax could potentially go toward besides roads, and all of those are listed on the ballot itself. Some of those projects include constructing a new training building for the Laramie Fire Department, new paths and trails in parks and improvements to the Albany County Public Library.
About 64 percent of the revenue from the sales tax was earmarked to go directly to the city of Laramie, with Albany County, the city of Rock River, and Laramie Regional Airport splitting the remaining funds.
The sixth penny has seen broad support in the past. The last time the sixth penny was up for renewal in 2010, it passed with 73 percent of the vote.
The sixth penny will be on the primary election ballot Aug. 21. The general-purpose tax, also known as the fifth penny, and the county’s lodging sales tax will also be up for renewal on the general election ballot Nov. 6.
