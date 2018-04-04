A representative from a new volunteer organization, Common Outdoor Ground, went before the Albany County Commission on Tuesday seeking its support to maintain and develop county public lands for recreational use.
“We want to help (the county) take care of the open spaces it is in charge of,” Common Outdoor Ground Steering Committee member Willow Belden said. “We are hoping for your support in that and we have questions, we would like to talk about how the county commission would be able to support us.”
Belden said the organization currently has several projects members of the organization want to volunteer to help with. To do so, the organization needs support and approval from the agency in charge of the land. One such project they want to assist with is a trail project Laramie BikeNet is currently working on east of the Jacoby Ridge Trail.
“We are hoping to do some work on the land east of town, which is being called the ‘Schoolyard’ by some groups,” she said. “We are hoping to do some trail building there and talking with BikeNet about that and other possible projects, too.”
The organization also requested to be involved in making trails and other recreational infrastructure on land the county could acquire through the Pilot Hill land purchase, Belden said.
“If the Pilot Hill land purchase goes through, we would love to take an active role in that and provide manpower to get trails built and get things done to do what needs to happen there,” she said.
Albany County Commission Chairman Tim Chesnut said the commission would need some time to create an agreement to officially support the organization. He also said having the volunteer base would greatly help in promoting public access.
“We are going to need help with trails, management and (potentially having) campsites there (on the Pilot Hill area),” Chesnut said. “Because it is all coming together so fast we do not really know what it is going to be like.”
United States Forest Service Public Affairs Specialist Aaron Voos said in the past, the Forest Service had difficulty allocating resources such as volunteers and often had to turn people who wanted to help away.
After Common Outdoor Ground signed an agreement with the agency, its helped the Forest Service by organizing volunteer projects in Medicine Bow National Forest and training volunteers how to use equipment needed for the project.
