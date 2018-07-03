Laramie PrideFest drew to a close Sunday night during a candlelight vigil to honor the memory of Matthew Shepard and paint a stark reminder about the violence LGBTQ community members face.
The vigil was on Simpson Plaza on the University of Wyoming campus a few yards from the location where a candlelight vigil was hosted 20 years ago, said Dennis Shepard, Matthew Shepard’s father.
Dennis Shepard was the keynote speaker at Sunday’s vigil, but multiple community members also spoke that night, including Mayor Andi Summerville, Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, Sara Burlingame of Wyoming Equality and members of Laramie’s LGBTQ community.
Dennis Shepard said there has been progress, but there is still a long way to go on promoting equal rights.
“Overall, it is a big change,” Dennis Shepard said. “You see that with the non-discrimination ordinance that was passed. Right there, it shows the concern about all the kids and all the citizens in the city.”
While Dennis Shepard applauded the Laramie’s non-discrimination ordinance, he said it needs to be expanded to the county and state levels. He said that law would encourage UW students to stay in the state and would also increase the amount of businesses coming into the state.
Dennis Shepard also spoke out against the political polarization that he sees in the U.S.
“We have to get back to moderation, where you don’t get everything you want, but you get together and you work towards what is best for the country and for the state, not for yourself.” Dennis Shepard said.
Pridefest founder Robert West said the vigil was about remembering Matthew Shepard and his legacy, and what that means for LGBTQ people.
“A lot of events leading up to this point have been about celebration, recognizing who we are as a people and who we are as a community,” West said. “Tonight is really about juxtaposition of that and the reality queer people still face a lot of violence in their lives.”
West said they have made significant progress in the past decades since Matthew Shepard’s death and Laramie is a better place for LGBTQ people than it was. However, violence against LGBTQ people is a continuing problem, not only for Laramie and Wyoming, but across the nation.
“Laramie, at a cultural level, as well as Wyoming, have not dealt with Matt’s death in the appropriate way,” West said. “Instead of embracing and leaning into the fact that a gay man was murdered, they have used it as a scapegoat to not talk about real issues.”
Burlingame said Matthew Shepard’s parents and the Matthew Shepard Foundation have kept up the pressure on Wyoming and the nation to continue addressing why he was murdered in the first place.
“We’re not there yet, we haven’t done the hard work and that means it is still in front of us,” Burlingame said. “We need everyone to do that work.”
Dennis Shepard said Matthew Shepard’s memory has been a positive force for change.
“You have seen that with the changes that have been made around the country and other states with non-discrimination laws and the law named after Matt, James Byrd Jr. and the elimination of don’t ask, don’t tell,” Dennis Shepard said.
The vigil drew international attention as Scott Garbe, a drama teacher from Canada who is planning to produce the play “The Laramie Project” at his school, came to the vigil and toured the campus to see the legacy of Matthew Shepard.
“We feel that Matt lived a life worth celebrating and that he is changing the world for the better,” Garbe said.
“We want to be here to support that.”
Dennis Shepard said it is important to remember the story of his son and how it took over the city, state and world. It is important, he said, to remember to secure equal rights for all people.
