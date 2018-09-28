Local organizations are coming together to raise money for wreathes, which are slated to decorate the graves of military veterans buried in Greenhill Cemetery.
“Our goal is to get as many wreathes for Greenhill Cemetery as possible,” said Bonnie Robertson, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution Jacques Laramie chapter. “There are nearly 1,700 veterans buried there, so we have our work cut out for us.”
Partnering with the Laramie Valley Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 2221, the Daughters of the American Revolution is participating in Wreathes Across America, a national movement dedicated to celebrating the memory of America’s honored dead.
As a fundraiser for the effort, VFW Post No. 2221, 2142 E. Garfield St., is hosting a taco dinner Friday, Post Commander Lee Killian said.
“Friday night is our first of two fundraisers for (Wreathes Across America),” Killian said. “In November, we’ll have a chili cook off.”
Serving Indian tacos, which uses frybread instead of hard shells, the post is slated to charge $10 a plate and dinner will be accompanied by a silent auction. The event kicks off at 5 p.m.
“All the profits will go to the wreathes across America,” Killian said. “Those Indian tacos — God, they’re good — it’ll be a good dinner.”
In 2017, the Daughters of the American Revolution learned about Wreathes Across America from a sister chapter on the East Coast and decided to get involved, Daughters of the American Revolution Jacques Laramie Chapter Treasurer Karen Lange said.
While raising money for wreathes to send to the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery, Robertson said they stopped in at VFW Post No. 2221 and learned the local Civil Air Patrol squadron was collecting funds for wreathes to adorn graves in Laramie.
“We asked the VFW if they wanted to make a donation last year, and found out they had already donated to (Civil Air Patrol),” she explained. “But (Killian) said, ‘We could do a dinner for you.’ They have been a tremendous help this year and last.”
With the three organizations working together, Lange said they are hoping to raise the funding needed to decorate every veteran’s grave in Greenhill.
“Last year, we raised enough money to purchase 87 wreathes,” she said. “This year, we are shooting for 1,700. We’ve got a long way to go, but I think we can do it.”
Wreathes Across America’s mission is “Remember, honor, teach,” which Lange said aligns well with the Daughters of the American Revolution goal of education and historical preservation.
“Plus, this is a way for all of us to honor and remember those who served their country,” she added.
Go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org to learn more about the national event. Call VFW Post No. 2221 at 745-4918 to learn more about the fundraising dinner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.