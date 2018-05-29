Seven brass shell casings cartwheeled through the air Monday, landing on the Laramie River Bridge.
Members of the Marine Corps League wearing bright-red side caps stood on West Garfield Street, blocking traffic and saluting both the American and U.S. Navy flags.
Seven more empty casings twirled through the air.
On one side of the bridge, a color guard with seven rifle bearers and a bugler stood in a neat row, their weapons aimed skyward. On the other side, men, women and children silently paid the ceremony respect by saluting or covering their hearts with their hands.
A warm morning sun peeked through scattered clouds glinting off the final seven pieces of brasses as they ejected from the rifle bearers M1 Garand ceremonial rifles, concluding the 21-gun salute.
Muddy waters rippled beneath bridge as American Legion Post No. 14 Chaplain and former Naval Reservist Jim Wilkinson recited an invocation for the Memorial Day Naval Remembrance Service.
“Eternal Lord God that created the heavens that rules the raging sea,” Wilkinson prayed. “We beseech you to take into your almighty and most gracious protection all who served in the Navy, Coast Guard and Merchant Marines.”
Following the prayer, his wife, Cynthia Ivaniszek, tossed a blue wreath into the water below.
Legion Post Commander Jonathan Storey said the remembrance had taken place longer than anyone could remember.
“It honors those that were lost at sea, so we drop a wreath into the water,” Storey explains.
The cacophony of a bagpipe belting out “Amazing Grace” drifted across the crowd as people shook hands and shared stories on the bridge.
Clad in a sweater and blue ball cap sporting the word Navy in big, gold lettering, 98-year-old Gerry Meyer, a retired Navy lieutenant commander, smiled as he greeted old friends and new acquaintances.
“I was assigned to the Naval Research Laboratory in Anacostia, Washington (District of Columbia), during World War II,” Meyer said. “My field was cable insulation. Those ships have hundreds of miles of cabling.”
Meyer moved to Laramie in 1963 to work as a chemistry professor at the University of Wyoming and said attending the remembrance has become a tradition.
“It is wonderful,” he said. “We come out every year.”
