Christy Smith traces her love of history at least as far back as fourth grade, when she learned about the Oregon Trail.
“I just always loved history as a kid,” she said. “I knew that’s what I wanted to do all my life.”
Smith, the new executive director of Alliance for Historic Wyoming, grew up on a piece of land in eastern Nebraska that was homesteaded by her family, giving her a tangible connection to the generations that came before. She hopes to help other Wyomingites feel that same connection with the historic places in their own communities.
“I know the value of family and community history,” she said.
Alliance for Historic Wyoming is a statewide historic preservation organization with headquarters in Laramie. It got its start in 2005 when founding members wanted to preserve public access to Martin’s Cove, which sits southwest of Casper and adjacent to a corridor of historic trails.
A Mormon handcart group took shelter at the cove in 1856 while traveling west. The site is currently owned by the BLM with a long-term lease to the Mormon Church.
“We advocate for historic resources and for the public to be able to access their historic sites,” Smith said.
Smith joined the organization this spring after spending three years as the director of the Grand Encampment Museum, which recreates a historic mining and agricultural community from the Encampment valley. She’s moving to Laramie with her husband, a civil engineer, and 14-year-old son, and she’s replacing Carly-Ann Carruthers, who is now working for Laramie Main Street.
Smith said the museum, despite its small budget, was well regarded even before she came to the helm for its efficient use of resources in creating an engaging experience.
“It’s a great museum and a great example of what communities can do regarding historic preservation,” she said.
Prior to her work at the museum, Smith spent almost 20 years as an archaeologist — a career she discovered while preparing for college.
“I was amazed that you could get a degree in archaeology,” she said.
Her museum job took her into a different branch of historic preservation and into more contact with public history and members of the public, which was a positive career development, she said.
“What is archaeology if you can’t involve the public?” she said. “That’s why we preserve sites.”
Board President Julia Stuble said she and the rest of the board are excited about Smith’s enthusiasm, understanding of Wyoming and management background.
“From the first conversation I had with her, I was struck by her style — confident, creative, inquiry-based, and a real go-getter,” Stuble said. “With her leadership, I have great faith we’ll be able to expand our programming to protect Wyoming’s historic spaces and places.”
One of Alliance for Historic Wyoming’s main recent projects has been raising awareness about the presence of Carnegie library buildings around the state through its Cowboy Carnegies program. An exhibit about the buildings is currently traveling the state.
Starting in the 1880s, millionaire philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, who made his fortune in steel, began donating money to build public libraries around the country. Sixteen such buildings were constructed in Wyoming, and 10 are still standing. Laramie’s Carnegie building, which sits at the corner of Fourth Street and Grand Avenue, is today used for city offices.
Through its Diversity Initiative, the alliance is working to tell all the stories from Wyoming’s past and uncover stories that have been swept aside, Stuble said. The alliance is also looking forward to commemorating anniversaries — and the complex histories — of the Union Pacific Railroad, Oregon Trail and treaties of Fort Laramie and Fort Bridger.
The alliance will be keeping an eye on an upcoming land-use plan revision conducted by the BLM in southwest Wyoming and advocate for protection of the Oregon-California-Mormon National Historic Trails corridor, Stuble said.
Smith said she’s hoping to travel the state and reach out to Wyoming’s smaller communities to see what their historic preservation ideas are. She also wants to meet with Wyoming’s tribes and learn about the historic places and spaces that are important to them.
“There’s a lot of people out there who are concerned about historic resources and how we can protect and preserve them,” she said.
Smith said historic buildings and places, from the homestead of her forebears to Laramie’s downtown facades, are a link to the past and a benefit to communities.
“A lot of it is sometimes intangible — the feeling that humans get from historic places and spaces,” she said.
