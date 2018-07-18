The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees lost its former president from among its ranks Tuesday when Trustee John MacPherson resigned, citing the need for a “fresh set of ideas and experiences” for the board.
MacPherson was first appointed to the board in 2011 by Gov. Matt Mead and served in leadership roles for most of his tenure at UW — as secretary from 2012-2014, vice president from 2014-2016 and president from 2016-2018.
Limited by trustee by-laws to serving two years as president, MacPherson was replaced by President Dave True in May.
“I would have loved to have seen him extend and serve completely through his second term,” True said. “I think his thought process is just that his leaving the board opens up an opportunity for new ideas, fresh ideas (and) that after seven years of service, he doesn’t provide those fresh ideas. I think it’s, from his perspective, an opportunity for new blood on the board.”
True added the board would miss MacPherson, who brought a great patience and an ability to think clearly about matters brought before the board.
“He was a very gracious leader,” True said. “He always deferred to other trustees, provided each of us more than enough opportunity to express our opinion or discuss topics. He was very generous that way.”
MacPherson, a semi-retired lawyer from Saratoga, was reappointed to a second six-year term in 2017, again by Mead. The governor, in the final months of his second term, must appoint a new trustee to serve out the remainder of the term, which runs until 2023.
MacPherson could not be reached for comment.
“(It) is my personal belief that change is inevitable and that a person has the responsibility to those with whom he works, as well as himself, to move on at some point and to do so graciously. That time has come for me,” MacPherson writes in a letter to True, according to a UW news release. “… I honestly believe that the interests of the University of Wyoming will be well served by my resignation, as my replacement will bring a fresh set of ideas and experiences to the board.”
MacPherson is the second trustee to abdicate his appointment from the board in the past 12 months. Citing health concerns, former Trustee Larry Gubbels announced his resignation in late October. He died in early January.
Mead must select MacPherson’s replacement from a county not already represented on the board. While the board must include at least one trustee from each of Wyoming’s seven districts — as determined by state statute — all districts are accounted for, even in MacPherson’s absence. Mead is also free to select either Republican or Democrat for this particular appointment, though no more than 75 percent of the board’s 12 seats can be held by one party.
Trustees are appointed to staggered six-year terms and oversee major policy and budgetary matters at UW.
The governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
“Throughout his legal career, he earned a reputation as thorough and well prepared,” Mead says in a news release. “He has always been respectful of all individuals and views. He brought those skills and more to the Board of Trustees. He provided exemplary service to the University of Wyoming. The board will miss him.”
