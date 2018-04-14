The variety of degrees available at the University of Wyoming continues to fluctuate, as new degree programs are developed, approved or reimagined and others are phased out for low-enrollment and lack of instructors.
A recently approved outdoor recreation degree is the first to be approved under a process the UW Board of Trustees is developing for launching new degree programs. But several other planned degrees and certificates are making their way through that process and could be offered to students as soon as this fall.
Trustee Michelle Sullivan said many of these new programs seek to satisfy Wyoming’s current economic needs.
“A lot of the degrees and certificates that are being worked on and put forward are really working hard to create an interplay between theory and practice — and in ways that are very pragmatic to the needs in the workforce that we’re seeing around the region,” she said.
Sullivan chairs the board’s academic and student affairs committee, which oversees potential programs as they move through the process of development.
Those instructors and administrators hoping to create a new degree program must first submit a notice of intent to the committee giving a high-level summary of the need, cost and potential audience for the proposed program.
From there, the proposal goes through a feasibility study and deeper review, before traveling through Faculty Senate, Staff Senate and ASUW for approval. The proposal is then reviewed by the relevant deans and directors, as well as UW administrators. The final stage is a presentation before the full Board of Trustees, which can approve or reject the proposed degree.
Potential programs currently working their way through the pipeline include:
— A certificate in cybersecurity, which will be presented for approval during the board’s May meeting.
— A bachelor’s of science in construction management, which will be presented for approval at a later board meeting.
— A bachelor’s of science in computer engineering technology, which is “marching its way through the feedback loop on campus,” Sullivan said.
— A bachelor’s of art in special education, for which Sullivan’s committee received a notice of intent in March.
— A bachelor’s of art in general studies, for which the committee expects to receive a notice of intent in May.
— And certificate, bachelor’s and master’s programs for geospatial science, which have yet to be officially announced.
The proposed and soon-to-be proposed programs are not the only ones on the table however.
Following a year-long review of UW’s degree and certificate offerings throughout the 2016-2017 academic year, five degree programs were axed in May, four were modified and two were placed on suspension for the 2017-2018 academic year.
These two suspended programs — bachelor’s degrees in art education and modern and classical language education — were prohibited from enrolling new students, while the UW Office of Academic Affairs looked into cost-effective solutions for offering the same instruction.
During that time, UW received feedback about the importance of these programs — which together trained many of the art and language instructors working today in Wyoming public schools.
“When these two were put up to be potentially eliminated, the K-12 system kind of went crazy around the whole state,” Trustee Dave Fall said during the March meeting. “To eliminate those didn’t make us look good in the eyes of the state.”
As a result, the Board of Trustees decided at its March meeting to let the art education degree phase-out while a similar degree housed in the College of Arts and Sciences, rather than the College of Education, is developed.
The board also voted to allow the College of Education to once again allow enrollment in the modern and classical language degree, while directing the hire of a new faculty member to support the degree program.
The university’s strategic plan, passed in July, states UW will aim to modify or eliminate four of its 192 degree and certificate programs, while adding eight new programs, by 2022.
