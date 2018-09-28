Tyler Austin Lane, who was sentenced in prison in July for a fatal DUI wreck in Laramie, died unexpectedly in prison Thursday.
The 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the Weston County Health Services medical facility in Newcastle.
DOC spokesman Mark Horan told the Laramie Boomerang in an email “officials are uncertain of the specifics” of Lane’s death and have requested “an external law enforcement investigation.”
“We do not want to speculate on an active investigation,” he says.
Lane was sentenced on July 17 by Albany County District Court Judge Tori Kricken to a 14- to 20-year sentence for aggravated homicide by vehicle.
However, the Torrington man was serving his sentence in the Wyoming Boot Camp Program, a labor-intensive program run for young male inmates that allows convicts to reduce their sentences after completing 180 days of physical activity and “work ethic” instruction.
The fatal wreck stemmed from a vehicle pursuit the Laramie Police Department, Albany County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol were involved with. At the time, Lane was a University of Wyoming student.
At about 2:30 a.m. March 10, 2017, an LPD officer broadcasted on the police radio there was a 2002 Ford Mustang traveling eastbound on Grand Avenue at a high rate of speed without its headlights on. Another LPD officer located the vehicle and turned on his overhead lights to initiate a traffic stop, according to a police affidavit.
Lane, who was driving the Mustang, responded by accelerating away from the officer, who then pursued Lane east on Grand Avenue, according to court documents.
The officer saw brake-lights at the westbound ramp to Interstate 80 and thought Lane attempted to enter the interstate. The officer broke off the pursuit at this point because a large amount of dust, kicked up by the collision, prevented him from locating the Mustang.
The car was later located by an off-duty LPD sergeant who reported a wreck at the I-80 westbound entrance.
A WHP trooper arrived at the scene and saw a sheriff’s deputy performing CPR on 22-year-old UW student Nathan Pieper, who had been sitting in the backseat and was pronounced dead shortly after he was ejected.
Lane told the officer he became nervous when the LPD officer activated his lights and he was drinking earlier that night. The officer noticed several signs of intoxication and a portable breath test indicated alcohol in Lane’s system, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
The officer obtained a blood and urine sample from Lane and found his blood-alcohol content was over the legal limit.
WHP Lt. Mike Simmons said at the time Lane was “very impaired.”
