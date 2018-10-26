The number of graduate students at the University of Wyoming dropped 6 percent in the past year, but the Office of Academic Affairs has set its sights on a major turnaround.
Based on data from the 15th day of classes — Census Day — the number of graduate students dropped from 2,606 last fall to 2,452 this year.
“Now the grad students definitely have (President Laurie Nichols’s) attention,” Academic Affairs Provost Kate Miller said Monday at a Faculty Senate meeting.
While UW’s strategic plan, released in 2017, called for increasing the student body by 1,133 students, it didn’t set a specific goal for graduate enrollment.
A recently released strategic plan specific to the Office of Academic Affairs does set a goal: Increasing overall graduate and professional program enrollment from 2,578 to 2,835 by 2022.
Miller said it’s important to keep growing graduate programs “or else we lose ground as who we are as a research institution.”
James Ahern, associate vice provost for graduate education, told the Laramie Boomerang there are several factors that have led to a decline in graduate enrollment.
The prime draw for prospective graduate students is faculty conducting high-quality and well-known research, Ahern said. Some of that high-profile research has been lost in the last few years.
With budget cuts on the horizon in 2015, UW implemented early retirement programs that led to the departure of many full professors.
Faculty numbers have rebounded this fall, but most of the new hires have been at the assistant professor level.
“These new, junior faculty are fantastic and have promising scholarship careers ahead of them, yet most will not reach the peaks of their research reputations until they are at the full professor level,” Ahern said. “It will be many years before many of these new faculty reach the peak of their draw for graduate students.”
John Hoberg, an assistant professor of chemistry, noted Monday his department has been “hemorrhaging faculty left and right,” and said reductions in research staff could make it difficult to support additional graduate students.
Miller said UW’s low faculty-student ratio suggests the university is capable of supporting more graduate students, even without more faculty.
“It may not be what you’re used to, but it’s suggestive that we have some capacity,” she said.
That may be true, Ahern said, but changing the faculty-student ratio would necessitate a broader conversation about what a professor’s graduate student capacity really is.
“In some programs, in all honestly, we’re at capacity. In some programs, that may not the case,” he said.
A large group of students graduating this year was also a factor in the enrollment drop.
Some faculty can only support a couple graduate students at a time, Ahern said. And typically those faculty members are the only ones to know which students are graduating each semester — assuming they know at all.
Admissions decisions for graduate programs are typically made by March, well before the graduating numbers are known.
Professors often have students who they expect to graduate but don’t — and vice versa. As a result, admissions staff tend to be conservative when deciding how many students to let into a program.
If they aren’t, they risk overloading a professor. The conservatism also means a large graduating class is naturally followed by enrollment drops.
Those fluctuations are an “inherent part about how graduate education works,” Ahern said.
“It’s not the norm anywhere to talk to every single faculty member to make sure I know how many students are graduating,” he said.
However, he’s currently working on ways UW can better predict the number of graduate students leaving each semester to help smooth out some of those enrollment fluctuations.
Better communication and further examination of historical trends could help that effort, he said.
“It may not be possible for some programs to really get this figured out,” Ahern said. “I’m not sure we want to make a hard and fast rule.”
This year, the Board of Trustees reduced tuition rates by 45 percent for online classes taken by non-resident graduate students. UW currently charges those students $780 per credit hour and is trying to become more competitive as enrollment among that demographic has shrunk 40 percent since fall 2013.
In the last year, online enrollment dropped by 83 students, accounting for 56 percent of the graduate student loss.
With the decision to reduce tuition, Ahern expected UW’s online offerings will again become competitive and those enrollment numbers will rebound.
