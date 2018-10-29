Since Tony Ogden started in August as the University of Wyoming’s first associate vice provost for global engagement, UW is now studying how to increase the number of students who study abroad.
Under UW’s five-year strategic plan, the school aims to have 650 students and faculty studying abroad annually by 2022.
In 2017-2018, 425 people studied abroad. After one year, that number jumped to 508.
It’s a big leap, but still a small percentage of UW students.
Ogden said students studying abroad typically fit a certain model: white women who study in Western Europe.
To make Wyomingites global citizens, he said it will be important to get students to visit areas less like the U.S.
Ogden said he’s also working on identifying areas of the globe that are particularly important to Wyoming and “key themes that shape Wyoming’s engagement with the world.”
That study, he said, should help UW work on creating new study abroad programs.
Ogden’s long-term focus also includes increasing UW’s number international students, which was 791 in 2017.
The strategic plan calls for that number to be increased to 1,050 by 2022.
However, the number of international students is now “declining rather rapidly,” Odgen said.
The number of international graduate students alone dropped 7.9 percent in the past year.
With an anti-globalist stance taken by the Trump administration, that trend is seen across the U.S.
“We’re going to have to work very hard just to stay in place,” he said.
James Ahern, associate vice provost for graduate education, said Ogden’s hire is a good step in boosting internationalization at UW. Ahern, too, is also looking at ways to reverse the trend of declining numbers of international students.
“We have implemented new support structures for international graduate students, including implementing a new international graduate student orientation and continuing workshop series,” Ahern said.
