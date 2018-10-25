The rival match between Colorado State University and the University of Wyoming dubbed the Border War is all about tradition and camaraderie. Of all the events scheduled in honor of the Border War, perhaps none encapsulate those ideals on the same level as the Bronze Boot Run.
The longstanding tradition of the bronze boot was started by Dan Romero, an assistant professor of military science at CSU and Vietnam veteran, 50 years ago.
“The boot run started in 1968,” said Jamie Bridenstine, a UW Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet. “The trophy was created by (Romero), who bronzed the boot he wore in combat and donated it to be used in the Border War.”
Before either team can claim the boot, however, the UW Army ROTC Cowboy Battalion will run the game ball 26 miles to the Colorado Border.
Lt. Col. Thomas Haas said the UW cadets are slated to begin the run at about 6 a.m. today, running south along U.S. Highway 287 in teams.
“The teams will take the run in one mile stretches,” Haas said. “We’ll have constant shifts of vans to support them and leapfrog the runners to the next start points.”
The run could take more than four hours to complete and about 114 will be participating, he said. Once at the border, the cadets are slated to greet their CSU counterparts.
“The boot run is a deeply rooted tradition that helps us get out into the community,” Bridenstine said, adding this will be her fourth run. “I really look forward to it, because it’s an opportunity to foster a relationship with the CSU ROTC cadets.”
At noon, a ceremony will commence and the game ball will be passed onto the CSU cadets, who plan to run it to CSU’s Moby Arena, CSU reports.
“The coaches will say some words and we’ll pass the ball down the line, completing the tradition,” Haas explained. “Traditions are important. The Army has a lot of them and so does this program.”
Having participated in three boot runs, Haas said he looks forward to the event each year.
“Being able to be a part of these traditions makes you even more proud to be a cowboy,” Haas said.
