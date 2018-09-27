The University of Wyoming is restarting a search for the dean of College of Health Sciences, more than a year after former dean Joe Steiner retired after accepting voluntary separation incentives.
Since then, the college has been helmed on an interim basis by professor David Jones.
Ray Reutzel, dean of the College of Education, is chairing the search committee and told the Laramie Boomerang he hopes to complete the search by Dec. 31.
“We are looking for the same types of candidates we brought who were successful at the campus interview level,” he says in an email.
The university originally announced in April 2017 it would conduct a nationwide search to replace Steiner, who took over the position in 2009.
In April, two finalists for the position visited campus and gave public presentations.
Those candidates included Stanley Brown, head of the Department of Kinesiology at Mississippi State University, and Russell Mumper, vice provost for academic affairs at the University of Georgia.
Board of Trustees member Michelle Sullivan said at this month’s board meeting the search committee selected a finalist before determining it “wasn’t a good fit.”
Sullivan said that first search process should help inform the search committee in its second attempt to fill a “pretty complicated” job.
“Because of their wide search last time, they have a very clear idea of what they want in this dean,” she said.
The position profile being advertised by search firm Storbeck/Pimentel & Associates states “the next dean will be a distinguished researcher and academic leader capable of inspiring and supporting the faculty toward increasing the college’s research productivity while balancing its commitment to preparing health care professionals for successful careers and service in the field.”
