The University of Wyoming’s Board of Trustees will be sent a dissolution plan for the Biodiversity Institute by Monday.
The Biodiversity Institute, opened in 2012, is slated for closure in December after its sole funding source, Bob and Carol Berry, opted to discontinue funding.
Earlier donations from the Berrys led to the construction of the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center and the creation of an endowed chair in biodiversity science.
Under a draft plan presented Wednesday, administrators will ask to reallocate about $310,000 of the university’s existing budget to support some of the programs currently operated by the Biodiversity Institute.
The Biodiversity Institute was largely focused citizen science and education in the state — efforts that Synakowski said are difficult to find other funding for.
The current Biodiversity Institute supports five positions.
Under the draft proposal, administrators propose using general funds to support one full-time outreach and education coordinator and one full-time administrator support position for the Ph.D. program in ecology.
That Ph.D. program is proposed to be moved from the Biodiversity Institute to the Office of Graduate Education.
Broad, flowery ambitions fill much of the report, though it does also outline specifics of how certain Biodiversity Institute programs will be funded.
The plan calls for $40,000 in general funding to support the Museum of Veterbrates.
The report calls for a task force — whose leadership and composition remains undefined — to develop a plan for a new “Berry Biodiversity Center of Excellence.”
The “foundation” of that new organization would be academic research, not outreach and education, Synakowski said. The plan calls for about $90,000 in funding for those efforts, along with about $25,000 to help professors to develop research plans that have “an impact that is broader than the primary research itself.”
Faculty Senate chair Donal O’Toole mocked the proposed name of the new organization.
O’Toole said that while most faculty are “just trying to get the damn job done” during financial constraints, it makes little sense to bestow an honorary title on an office that’s essentially a scaled back version of an existing institution.
“The title of a center of excellence is a title that should be earned and not conferred,” he said.
O’Toole said administrators’ unwillingness to ask the Board of Trustees for funding to continue the Biodiversity Institute indicates a lack of appreciation for the programming.
“It’s half a million bucks. They have half a million bucks,” he said.
Many attendees at a town hall meeting held Wednesday at the Berry Center continued to request explanation for UW’s failure to diversify the funding base for the Biodiversity Institute during the last six years.
Synakowski, who didn’t join the university until August 2017, reiterated his hesitance to “speculate” on why more funding was not secure.
He refused to address “whether that was complacency, wishful thinking or a lack of earnest efforts.”
“I think there’s been more in the way of earnest efforts than the UW Foundation has been given credit for,” he said.
Synakowski said UW’s current issue in getting more funding for research is that the campus’s “culture” is “not as aggressive as we need to be in securing dollars from federal and state agencies.”
“Many of the faculty are outstanding at doing this. Frankly, some are not,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.