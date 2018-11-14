The University of Wyoming’s Office of Academic Affairs could dissolve the Department of Geography and eliminate most geography degrees next year.
“The faculty is struggling to deliver their programs with the current level of resources allocated to the department. Even with two visiting professors, faculty resources are insufficient to support programs with six academic degree offerings and three minors,” the proposal states.
Other reasons the proposal cites for the dissolution include the department’s low enrollment and the fact that “current offerings at undergraduate level are replicable within other existing or proposed degree programs.”
Jeffrey Hamerlinck, a senior research scientist who heads the department, said faculty in the department were not involved in developing the proposal. They also were “not really” consulted on it.
Faculty in the department first saw the proposal Nov. 1, the day it was published on UW’s website.
“As a whole, we were disappointed, but our goal is to see if we can work with the administration to see if we could modify certain things,” Hamerlinck said.
He said he’s grateful that UW Provost Kate Miller stressed the importance supporting the field of geography, albeit in a more interdisciplinary capacity.
The department head hopes to convince administrators to keep at least one undergraduate program, helping sustain the “intellectual integrity” of the discipline.
The geography department was established in 1966, and enrollment in geography has greatly declined in the past decade. Less than 20 undergraduate degrees were granted in each of the last seven years, the proposal states
One graduate program, the master’s of science teaching in geography, has not had a graduate since 2011.
Hamerlinck agreed that continuing that program “is not viable.”
Another degree, the master’s in planning, has graduated — at most — only one student per year in that same timeframe.
Hamerlinck said he’s pleased administrators are willing to at least consider continuing some graduate programs.
“We do think that’s warranted,” he said. “More people across campus, including ourselves, should be involved in assessing the viability of those programs.”
The UW course catalog lists 112 geography courses. 30 percent of those have not been taught in the past five years, according to the proposal.
Except for the geography minor for undergraduates, enrollment in all existing geography degree programs, minors and certificates has been “suspended until further notice.” The 70 students currently in those programs will be allowed to complete their degrees.
“In the process of discontinuing a program, every reasonable effort would be made to allow students to complete their degrees,” the proposal states. “Program or campus transfers would be made if mutually acceptable to the student and the receiving department.”
Hamerlinck said ensuring students have finish their programs is his highest priority.
Robert Joyce is one of only two planning students at UW. If the program isn’t salvaged, he’d be one of the last.
“It’s kind of strange,” Joyce said.
It would also be “a little disheartening” if the planning program is discontinued, he said, “considering we’ve done very well as a cohort.”
Joyce already has a job lined up in the state, and he said other recent graduates have done very well.
“There’s a pretty good job market for planners,” he said. “I’m one of those people they’re talking about — as trying to keep young people in Wyoming.”
Joyce completed his undergraduate degree in geography at UW. With that program all but certain to be eliminated, Joyce said he hopes administrators thoroughly examined the reasons enrollment has been low before they decided to end the program.
Like Joyce, Hamerlinck said a planning program is still important locally and regionally.
“I’d hate to see it eliminated, but now is a good time to suspend enrollment and do a review and see if we can make it sustainable in the future,” he said.
Hamerlinck said there’s a need to “modernize” the marketing strategy for potential planning students, including embracing distance learning, which could cater to professionals already working in the field.
UW’s proposal says geography programs are becoming redundant amid the emergence of other programs covering similar subject matter.
UW’s Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources now offers a degree program in environmental system science that’s similar to the geography degree program. Eighty-four students are enrolled in that degree this fall.
The proposal suggests having a task force consider whether the master’s in geography program could be continued in the Haub School.
As part of the department’s dissolution, UW would also create a new interdisciplinary program in geospatial information science and technology.
The Wyoming Geographic Information Science Center is tasked with developing that program.
“The full feasibility study is under development, with anticipated board considering in spring 2019,” according to the geography department proposal.
The proposal states no staff positions are planned for elimination, and all “tenure-track, tenured and extended-term academic personnel” are planned to be moved into other departments.
The department has four tenure-track faculty, two visiting professors and one adjunct professor.
Four other staff members also work in the department part-time.
The dissolution proposal suggests that faculty and research scientists with GIS expertise can join WyGISC in the reorganization, in turn supporting the planned geospatial curriculum.
The Board of Trustees should receive a recommendation on the plan from UW President Laurie Nichols by March 1 after a 120-day comment period, when administrators will seek feedback from Faculty Senate, Staff Senate, interested faculty and ASUW — UW’s student body.
The geography department is the remaining holdover from a department consolidation effort in 2016-2017, when the number of departments in the College of Arts and Sciences was reduced from 30 to 21.
