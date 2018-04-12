Following budget cuts in 2016 and 2017 — which affected nearly every area of campus and resulted in the loss of roughly 370 positions — the University of Wyoming is looking to expand its staff base again.
While the university does not plan on replacing the positions lost through vacancy eliminations, separation incentives and layoffs, administrators are looking to beef up certain areas.
In November, the Board of Trustees voted to raise student fees and hire 20 academic advisers. During its May meeting, the board will likely consider another plan to hire more staff — this time brought forward by the custodial services department of UW Operations, requesting the authority and funds to hire an additional 10 custodians, as well as one trainer.
Associate Vice President of UW Operations John Davis said the plan as it currently exists seeks to add a total of 20 custodians by 2021, as well as upgrade the department’s equipment.
“We don’t just want bodies back,” he said. “We want to improve the whole operation. One of the ideas of this four-year plan is to step-by-step improve it.”
The custodial services department employs 84 full-time and about 14 part-time custodians — in total, 10 fewer custodians than the department employed before the budget cuts and related hiring freezes.
Custodial Services Manager Tod Scott said this diminished staff size means some tasks go undone — or can only be completed infrequently.
“We just start at the top of the priority list and get as far down as we can,” he said. “We have a very strict prioritization, so our top priority is snow removal when it snows. That’s a safety issue, so we do that first.”
The custodial staff tackles bathrooms next, Scott said. These are followed by public and common areas, then classrooms, then individual offices and research laboratories.
“We’ll hit them eventually, but that office may get vacuumed once a month instead of once a week or daily,” he said.
“We try to hit every bathroom on campus daily. On the days it snows heavily, even the public areas may not get the attention they would like to give them. But it doesn’t snow every day.”
An external study of UW’s custodial services completed in November reported the university would need to invest approximately $660,000 annually — including hiring roughly 20 more staff members — to reach an adequate level of cleanliness.
“The campus is generally clean and healthy and does not have a cleaning crisis,” the report states. “However, overall campus interior appearance, general cleanliness and conditions of interior surfaces are trending toward an unsustainable state.”
The report makes 16 recommendations in total, which now form the basis of the custodial plan being developed by Scott, Davis and the rest of an implementation team. Hiring new custodians, hiring a trainer and upgrading equipment will require the UW Board of Trustees to approve an exception request and raise the budget allotted to UW Operations.
Non-budgetary recommendations — such as changing job titles from “grounds attendants” to “custodians” — have already been implemented by the department.
“The rest of the (recommendations) don’t really involve money, but they involve that trainer position,” Scott said. “So, we have to standardize our processes and procedures, standardize our cart and closets, come up with a program to implement new cleaning projects on a regular basis.”
If approved, the trainer will have two major duties, Scott said.
“One would be training all of the new employees — train them on new equipment when we get that in, or current equipment, all that stuff,” he said. “But the second major duty for that position would be the maintenance and repair of all our custodial equipment.”
Davis and Scott said they expect to present their plan to the board during budget hearings before the board’s May meeting.
In the meantime, UW’s custodians do as much as they can, Davis said.
“We keep doing our jobs every day,” he said. “The custodians are out doing their thing … I got an email just the other day complimenting how hard they work and how helpful they are.”
Scott added most people on campus — facing diminished departments themselves — are sympathetic to the limitations facing custodial services.
“People on campus are really appreciative of the job they’re doing and most understand that we’re doing the best we can with the resources we have,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.