The Native American Summer Institute wrapped up its second year Saturday. The weeklong summer camp for high school students was another success in the campaign to boost Native American enrollment at the University of Wyoming.
Institute organizers said the second year expanded on the first, received more funding and more structure and welcomed a greater number of students than in 2017.
“We felt really good about it,” said Tim Nichols, the husband of UW President Laurie Nichols and one of the institute’s organizers. “It went very well. ... We felt like we really took some big, important and positive steps forward.”
Following the first year, in which more than one racial incident took institute attendees, organizers and the wider campus community by surprise, the institute’s second year went off without a hitch, Native American Program Adviser Reinette Tendore said.
“Last year was our very first year so, of course, we experienced some struggles and some obstacles, but we made it through,” she said.
The Native American summer Institute is one of many initiatives launched by President Laurie Nichols in an effort to enroll more Native American students and forge relationships between UW and the Wind River Indian Reservation.
The institute invites native high school students from far and wide — this year opening up to students from other states — to the UW campus for one week to live in the residence halls, eat in Washakie Dining Center and attend academic workshops, recreational outings and cultural programs.
“It’s a program designed to help our native students get familiar with the University of Wyoming campus,” Tendore said. “So, when it’s that time for them to go off to school, they already know what to expect when they’re leaving their native communities, whether it be on the reservation (or) off the reservation.”
The president also implemented or oversaw a number of initiatives aimed at bringing the historically underrepresented population of Native Americans into the university community. Tendore’s program adviser position, an advisory council reporting directly to the president and the Native American Education, Research and Cultural Center — opened on campus in September — all stand as testaments to the new focus on Native American student recruitment.
Leaders on campus and on the Wind River Indian Reservation have praised the efforts as positive steps toward improving a relationship that has, at times, been rocky.
The campus community was reminded of these underlying societal tensions during the first institute in June 2017. Institute students attending the UW Theatre and Dance Department’s summer production of The Fantasticks walked out during intermission. The walkout followed a scene in the first act featuring stereotypical portrayals of Native Americans.
At another point during the 2017 institute, Laramie High School students were involved in a verbal altercation with institute students, during which racial slurs were used.
Despite these occurrences, students from the first year reported the institute was an overall positive and fun experience, and a large number of them returned for the second year.
Tendore also said the first institute was a great experience for students, adding the second year built on the first.
“We were well-prepared to not have anything happen this year and being prepared and having our students be prepared, it went more smoothly than I ever thought it could,” she said. “We all learned and grew from last year.”
Part of the successful second institute — which ended Saturday — was the substantial increase in support from various campus entities. With the President’s Office providing the foundational funding, the Provost’s Office providing funding for peer mentors to staff the institute and the School of Energy Resources, the Nutritional Sciences Department and others lending support to various activities and programs, Tim Nichols said it was a busy year.
“I’ve been so impressed by the way different units on campus have stepped up financially and then, of course, also with person power, to provide a great experience for the students,” he said.
The 2018 institute reached beyond the Wind River Indian Reservation — which was the focus of the 2017 institute — to include native high school students from surrounding states.
In all, the institute drew 38 students from about 10 high schools and an additional seven potential transfer students from Central Wyoming College. The 2017 institute brought in 28 students total and included only high school students.
But not all students traveled so far to attend. Laramie High School student Rhaelle Curry returned for a second year and said she plans to attend UW after graduation.
“It was a great experience last year, and I was just hoping I could make more memories, learn a bit more about UW and its campus,” she said.
Joshua Nomee, who recently graduated from Wyoming Indian High School in Ethete, is already bound for Central Wyoming College, but attended the institute to gain a feel for the university.
“Now that I’ve experienced life over there and some of the work and some of the programs they offer, I’m considering transferring after my first semester at CWC,” he said.
Nomee said a major draw to the institute was its inclusion of peer mentors — native UW students who stayed with the visiting high school students throughout their trip and served as guides and role models.
Tendore said these peer mentors were the lifeblood of the whole program.
“They were able to share their own personal stories of coming to college and coming from a reservation, being Native American, facing those same struggles,” she said. “It’s so important that we have those role models and those people that you can look to and may have the same story and may struggle, but are down here preparing for their graduation.”
Aided by the peer mentors and supported by entities across campus, Tendore said the institute shows high school students that UW has a place for them, where their culture, traditions, beliefs and, especially, their identities are welcome.
“It’s important to be able to hang on to all of that while we’re leaving our communities, we’re leaving our homes and we’re leaving our families,” she said. “And we can still hang on to that when we’re out there preparing ourselves for a better future.”
