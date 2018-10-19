In a Thursday legislative task force meeting, University of Wyoming administrators revealed their preferences of where they’d like to build dormitories housing 2,000 new students.
After ranking 11 possible locations in order of preference, UW Vice President for Finance and Administration Neil Theobald identified four preferred locations along 15th Street that would hold a total of six dorms, each housing about 350 students.
UW Trustee John McKinley stressed Theobald’s presentation was “hot off the press” and only three trustees had seen the plan.
“Everything’s not set in stone yet,” he said. “Everything’s really fluid at this time.”
Under the preliminary proposal, the top priority would be to demolish Wyoming Hall, and then build three dorms in the stretch of campus from Lewis Street to the Union Parking Lot.
That plan would eliminate 288 parking spaces. However, Theobald said UW also wants to build a parking garage — with 540 parking spaces — on northwest corner of Bradley and 15th streets. That would mean the demolition of the UW Police Department building and another dorm building at that location.
The final location for the last two dorms would be on the northeast corner of Ivinson and 15th. Building there would replace Tobin House, Downey Hall, White Hall and one fraternity.
In total, Theobald’s preferred plan would create a net gain of 97 parking spaces.
Those preferred dorm locations were identified with the goal of keeping dorms close to central academic buildings and the idea that “UW is to remain a walkable campus, as opposed to a drivable campus,” Theobald said.
When identifying their preferred dorm locations, Theobold said administrators only considered university-owned property close to campus.
Wyoming Hall’s offices currently house about 145 employees. If that building were demolished, employees would likely be moved into Hill Hall, a now defunct dorm building, which Theobald said has 200 potential office spaces. The building, however, would need significant renovation.
The drafted timeline would have Wyoming Hall staff be moved to Hill Hall in June, with demolition on Wyoming Wyoming Hall beginning in September. Construction on the first four new dorms would then begin in spring 2020.
Hill Hall is also slated for an eventual demolition, which means UW would still need to find a permanent home for employees currently in Wyoming Hall.
Theobold said UW could construct new offices or renovate other buildings.
Merica Hall and the Bureau of Mines Building have available office space, UW President Laurie Nichols noted, that could be used after renovations.
“We have capacity, but the disadvantage of that space is it’s not nice space,” she said.
The preliminary plans were proposed on Thursday to the UW Housing Task Force, which has met seven times since May 1 to develop plans to overhaul the university’s dorms.
Legislators on the committee are hoping to pass a bill in 2019 that would allow UW to take a $100 million loan from the state to help construct upward of $500 milllion worth of new dorms.
The campus’s aging dorms are seeing as a hindrance to UW’s goals of expanding enrollment.
When a record-setting freshman class arrived this fall, the dorms were briefly over capacity and some resident advisors were given roommates.
Earlier this year, administrators had envisioned demolishing all existing dorms in the next decade.
However, Nichols said Thursday she’s been told by administrators at other universities it would be better to keep one of the older dorms and offer its rooms as the cheapest housing option for students living on campus.
After getting that advice, Nichols said administrators are now “really taking a look at renovating Orr Hall” and having that been the cheapest housing option in the long-term.
