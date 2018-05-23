A former Temple University president known for boosting research prominence and fundraising — who resigned in 2016 amid pressure from Temple’s Board of Trustees — will begin as the University of Wyoming’s vice president of finance and administration July 1.
Replacing current Vice President of Administration Bill Mai — who announced his retirement in January — Neil Theobald will inherit the office at a time when UW is implementing a new financial management system, working under reduced state funding and embarking on or completing several large-scale construction projects.
“It’s a very important job and a very important role,” UW President Laurie Nichols said. “We know we’ve had a history of some solid leadership, but nonetheless, we’ve got a lot ahead of us and so we knew we needed to keep that leadership very, very strong.”
Theobald owns a house outside of Denver and frequently visits Laramie. He said he was “thrilled” to be tapped as vice president.
“I can’t think of any other place in the country I’d rather be,” he said. “It’s the ideal job, and it’s the ideal place. Very rarely does that happen in your life to get both of those.”
Theobald served for nearly two decades at Indiana University as director of the Indiana Education Policy Center, as senior vice chancellor and as senior vice president and chief financial officer, holding the last post for five years.
In 2013, Theobald was hired as president of Temple University in Philadelphia, which serves 37,000 students.
Following a $22 million shortfall in Temple’s merit-scholarship program and the subsequent firing of the university’s provost, Hai-Lung Dai, the Temple Board of Trustees took a unanimous vote of no confidence in July 2016 and scheduled a meeting to vote on dismissing Theobald.
Before the meeting could happen, Theobald resigned as president.
“Things went really well, but I guess I would equate what occurred with a 500-year flood scenario when you’re a university president,” he said.
Theobald said his disagreements with the board began shortly after he moved to Pennsylvania. He said he took issue with Temple University’s ongoing connections with the actor Bill Cosby, who was facing felony charges at the time and was convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault in April.
“(Cosby) was our commencement speaker every year,” Theobald said. “He’d been highly involved. He was on the board for several decades. But the year after I arrived, he found himself facing very serious criminal charges that were levied by a Temple staff member.”
The former Temple employee testified that Cosby drugged and assaulted her when she visited his home to ask for career advice in 2004. Five other women testified during the trial that Cosby had drugged and assaulted them in separate incidents.
“Mr. Cosby was very involved in Temple events, and I did not think that was to the benefit of the university for him to be very involved,” Theobald said. “But my position put me at odds with other long-time trustees who had been on the board with Mr. Cosby for decades.”
Nichols said UW leadership was aware of the Temple University incident, but added she was confident Theobald would be good for UW.
“After we found out about it, we engaged in some pretty serious conversations with him about it and then, of course, did some very deep reference checking around it,” Nichols said. “I think after we had done that, we felt comfortable that while that was unfortunate, he’s not coming to be president here.”
She added Theobald’s background as a chief financial officer was more relevant to the duties he will have at UW.
“He’s going to have a different set of circumstances,” Nichols said. “It was his experience at Indiana University that we were most interested in because that’s comparable to what Neil will be doing when he comes here.”
The Division of Finance and Administration has 188 facilities across the Laramie campus’ 832 acres. The vice president oversees 380 employees and manages an operating budget of $205.5 million.
Between the $100 million Engineering Education and Research Building nearing a midway point in its construction and a $100 million Science Initiative Building plotted for the northwest corner of campus, Mai said his successor will have his hands full.
“Trying to figure out the lay of the land at this university itself and then trying to figure out how it fits into the scheme of things within the state — and what an important component of the state of Wyoming it is — that alone is pretty good sized task,” Mai said. “He’ll be busy, I’ll put it that way.”
Theobald helped deploy a financial management system at Indiana University — a system run by Oracle, the company behind WyoCloud, UW’s own fledgling financial management system. Nichols said Theobald would bring his experience to bear on the implementation of UW’s system.
“We’re going to be soon one year into WyoCloud,” she said. “We’re in new financial system. We’re still learning how to use it, quite frankly, and getting better with it as we go.”
Nichols added Theobald’s experience weathering tough budgeting situations at Indiana will also be relevant to his role at UW, which saw its state block grant cut by $42 million ahead of the current fiscal year.
“We also have to learn how to live within a lower means of state support, so there’s still work to be done there,” Nichols said. “For me, having a really experienced leader who is really tested and true and we know has the background to do this, is important for us.”
Theobald could not be reached for comment.
