If the University of Wyoming’s enrollment keeps growing at its current pace, the school is unlikely to have enough space to house all students in the existing dormitories, President Laurie Nichols said Thursday.
By the time classes start Aug. 29, Nichols expects there to be 300 more students at UW than there were during the 2017-2018 school year.
If that growth continues in 2019, it’s likely some students will need to be placed into non-dorm housing, like the Bison Run Village apartments or the abandoned Phi Beta Phi sorority house UW purchased in 2017. That house can host about 65 students.
“I do not believe I can accommodate this type of growth next fall,” said Sean Blackburn, UW vice president for student affairs.
In 2017, UW stopped using Crane and Hill halls to house students while planning significant renovations to the dorms that are capable of housing 409 students.
However, Nichols said both dorm buildings are so outdated she ultimately decided it “wasn’t worth the investment” to refurbish them.
“We felt it was better to take them off-line and get them ready for demolition,” she said.
The impending housing shortage, Nichols said, is further evidence of the need to move forward with new dorm construction as quickly as possible.
A task force created this year by the Wyoming Legislature is now working on developing plans to completely overhaul the university’s existing dorms and creating 2,000 new beds.
Because the current dorms tend to be unappealing to prospective students, House Speaker Steve Harshman, R-Casper, said the university’s outdated facilities are “probably our No. 1 hindrance to growth.”
By the task force’s Aug. 23 meeting, the Legislative Service Office plans to produce a first draft of a bill that would ask legislators to sign off on new dorms during the 2019 session.
“The dirt could be flying next spring or next summer,” Harshman said.
Unlike dormitories created a half century ago that commonly had upwards of 700 beds, the tentative plans for new dorms would call for “small, village style” buildings with capacities of no more than 450 beds.
Those new dorms need to be “centrally located,” UW administrators said.
On Thursday, the task force tentatively agreed the new dorms should generally be five stories tall with the first floor consisting of retail stores, restaurants and other common spaces.
Clayton Hartman, who’s representing the UW Foundation on the task force, said it’s “really an unfair fight” for the university to try competing with brands like Starbucks. It would be better for UW to fill the dorms’ first floors with third-party vendors, he said.
Nichols said UW is moving in that direction and is also “pursuing a national brand for the Enzi STEM building.”
At the August meeting, task force members plan to look at possible locations for the dorms, including locations that could encroach on Fraternity Row.
While that area has some of the most usuable space on campus, several task force members expressed concern that using the space would create an enormous amount of backlash from major donors and powerful figures who’ll be upset if their old Greek houses are affected.
“The bad blood and animosity it would create across the state is not worth it,” said Mary Kay Hill, Gov. Matt Mead’s policy adviser.
“We want to make sure we have more allies than enemies so we can get votes,” Harshman said.
While the task force still needs to decide how the dorms will be funded, Harshman said it likely UW would use a combination of bonding and loans from the State Agency Pool.
In July, the task force discussed having the Treasurer’s office directly invest its money in the buildings. However, there was also concern that Treasurer Mark Gordon, or a future treasurer, could argue such a “public purpose investment” violates his fiduciary duties as it would surely have lower returns than investing the money in national markets.
Gordon, also a Republican candidate for governor, told the Laramie Boomerang that such Constitutional concerns are more appropriate for the Legislature and the Attorney General’s office to ponder.
If and when the Treasurer’s office does make public purpose investments, it’s better to use new money that taking existing funds out of the markets early, Gordon said.
“If you pull your capital out early, people aren’t happy, and you can pay some sort of penalty,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.