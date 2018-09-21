The University of Wyoming Housing Task Force took the first steps Thursday in drafting a report it will present to the Legislature ahead of the 2019 session.
Under an initial draft, the task force will recommend the Legislature approve new dormitories that will house about 2,000 students in facilities “constructed in a new living-learning state-of-the-art design.”
Trustee John McKinley said a subcommittee would be ready to propose a location for the dorms by the task force’s October meeting.
Under current plans, the university want to have a variety of dorm styles with differing “price points.”
The current recommendation would have 30 percent of rooms being a double traditional room with a sink and 15 percent would be double rooms with private baths.
That recommendation also calls for 10 percent of rooms being two-person suites, 25 percent being four-person suites and 20 percent being “pod rooms,” in which several small dorm rooms share a common living space and bathroom.
While task force has been exploring developing the new dorms using a public-private partnership, the ideas being proposed in Thursday’s meeting only moved the task force toward a greater likelihood of public construction.
House Speaker Steve Harshman, R-Casper, said the bill providing for the dorms should allow UW to seek up to a $100 million loan from the state in 2019, with $50 million loans from the state in subsequent years for a total of $250 million in state loans that would need to be paid back with a “reasonable return.”
Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, also said the Legislature should “maximize the bonding capacity at the lowest rate for UW in order to complete the construction as quickly and with the best quality as possible.”
That would mean having an bond issue by UW be guaranteed by both a university revenue stream and state coffers.
Legislative Service Office director Matt Obrecht noted the funding options his office is being instructed to write into the draft report essentially “necessitate a state-built” project.
Lee White, executive vice president for Cheyenne-based investment bankers George K Baum & Company, told the task force UW is actually in prime position to issue more bonds.
Even with existing debt of $91 million, the university is under-leveraged, White said, and could issue up to $182 million more in bonds.
“While you have a legal right to issue this debt, where’s the money going to come from to pay for it? You need to be very, very prudent about how you decide when and what project merits this kind of financial obligation from future CFOs and Boards of Trustees,” White said.
The bulk of UW’s current debt, from bonds issued 2009 through 2016, is set to by paid off by 2030.
If the state opted to issue all $183 million of bond capacity, the most stable option, White said, would be to only pay interest on the bond issue until 2030 and then pay off the principal in the next decade.
Under that model, the university would need to guarantee a revenue stream of about $17 million each year to pay off the bonds.
Trustee Kermit Brown said that model could present the university with a difficult cash-flow issue.
If the university began paying down the principal, beginning in 2031, at a rate of $15.5 million a year, it would coincide with the first round of major maintenance payments on the dorms.
If the university opted to use a public-private partnership, the interest faced would likely be hire.
When Bison Run Village was developed, it was financed entirely with debt at a BB- debt rating.
Neither UW nor the developer fronted cash for the project.
“That’s another reason for a BB- rating. There’s nobody’s dough at risk besides the debt providers,” White said.
