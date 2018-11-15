Efforts to bring more international students to the University of Wyoming moved forward this week, as the school’s top officer for internationalization produced a plan to use agents from International Development Program Education, which facilitates study abroad placements, to recruit more students to Laramie.
“It doesn’t cost to use agents. We just have to develop those relationships,” said Anthony Ogden, UW’s associate vice provost for global engagement.
Ogden began work at UW in August in a position created to help reverse the university’s declining enrollment numbers of international students.
The same day the IDP proposal was produced, the Institute of International Education produced an annual report on mobility to and from the U.S. The institute’s report showed Wyoming is, again, ranked 50th in the U.S. for the number of enrolled international students.
“Being ranked 50th doesn’t sit well with me,” Ogden said.
He said he expects to produce a long-term recruitment strategy by December.
“We won’t be asking for funding,” he said. “That’s not a good way to get things done, I’ve learned.”
Ogden’s hoping to leverage some assets the state already has, like the Wyoming Business Council office opened in Taipai this year. That office is mainly focused on promoting beef exports, but Ogden’s also urging that office to work on student recruitment.
“That idea is resonating somewhat,” he said.
The Institute of International Education estimated international students will spend $25.8 million in Wyoming this year.
“We cannot sit idly by and watch our international numbers decline,” he said. “Our university needs the cultural diversity that these students bring.”
Ogden said UW has strong potential to reverse the enrollment decline, especially with the emphasis administrators are putting on the internationalization.
As part of the university’s five-year strategic plan, UW launched the Office of Global Engagement.
Ogden said he’s “not seen that level of commitment” at other universities he worked at.
In 2017, the university reported it had 791 international students. UW’s strategic plan calls for that number to be increased to 1,050 by 2022.
However, the number of international students is now “declining rather rapidly,” Ogden said.
The number of international graduate students alone dropped 7.9 percent in the past year.
With an anti-globalist stance taken by the Trump administration, that trend is seen across the U.S.
Some of it involves other countries’ politics. The fourth largest share of Wyoming’s international students come from Saudi Arabia, but Saudi student numbers dropped 15 percent nationwide after the kingdom cut funding to scholarship programs.
Bridget Hardy, who teaches English to international students at UW, said the campus has great resources for international students — it just struggles to market them.
One of Hardy’s students is Maria Bravo, the widow of Gustavo Sbatella, a UW assistant professor who died in an August 2017 motorcycle crash.
Bravo came to the U.S. from Argentina with her late husband. After his death, she took advantage of UW’s English classes to expand her skill set.
Bravo said UW is “excellent for international students,” and both Hardy and Ogden noted the enormous economic impact international students like Bravo have in Laramie.
Hardy said she’s hoping to help set a “cowboy exchange” program with countries like Brazil and Mongolia, having cowboys from other countries come to Wyoming for a semester.
Hardy said services like hers are key to making Laramie a second home for international students.
“We want to draw more international students,” she said. “They often come and find that their English really isn’t good enough.”
