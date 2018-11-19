The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees has delayed making a decision about closing the Biodiversity Institute until January.
UW administrators announced in July the Biodiversity Institute would close by the end of 2018 amid the loss of its sole source of funding: donations from Bob and Carol Berry.
Vice President for Research and Economic Development Ed Synakowski produced a transition plan for the Board of Trustees to approve Thursday.
However, several trustees expressed concern over the plan to close the center, which opened in 2012.
“Our reliance on soft money was a mistake,” Trustee David Fall said. “I think we need to step up the plate and continue with the Biodiversity Institute and make it better. I think we do a disservice by closing it.”
In its six years of existence, the Biodiversity Institute has been largely focused citizen science and K-12 education in the state.
Synakowski’s report calls for a task force — whose leadership and composition remains undefined — to develop a plan for a new Berry Biodiversity Center, which would focus on academic research.
The transition plan does call for salvaging some of the Biodiversity Institute’s work by re-allocating funds.
“Sustaining any of the BI functions requires identifying resources within an approved and prioritized UW budget, when the budgetary constraints on UW are very tight,” he said Thursday.
Ultimately, the board put off making a decision at the request of President Laurie Nichols, who told Synakowski to “go back and look at the plan and rework it and see how the Biodiversity Institute fits into that.”
Trustee Kermit Brown said Synakowski’s vision might be better pursued under the auspices of the Biodiversity Institute name to “given deference to its past and its origins,” and because Synakowski’s proposed biodiversity center “takes up largely the same purposes.”
“At the same time, it would give some comfort to some people who are not very happy with seeing the Biodiversity Institute end,” Brown said.
Synakowski, however, said the move to a research focus “merits a rebranding.”
“I think the change that we are talking about is more than a 20-30 percent degree change,” he said.
“I do understand the significance of a name … (but) you don’t get to second base without leaving first. You have to be out in a zone where there’s a little bit of risk. … I’m not just blowing smoke. I think this is a real opportunity. Gosh, I hope it would be able to able to survive a name change.”
While UW leaders have framed the closure as one of financial necessity, Faculty Senate Chair Donal O’Toole noted the Biodiversity Institute’s functions could be sustained for less than $1 million.
“This is not a question of having money. It is a question of where to place the money,” he told the trustees. “Please don’t destroy something that’s working. There’s nothing wrong with saying the decision was an error. You will garner a lot of credibility with faculty and staff if you do that.”
Carlos Martinez del Rio, former director of the Biodiversity Institute, urged the trustees to sustain funding for the organization while faculty and the UW Foundation have to chance to initiate a fundraising campaign that’s “six years overdue.”
O’Toole, Martinez del Rio and Biodiversity Institute interim director Gary Beauvais all suggested the university should pursue Synakowski’s stated goal of new biodiversity research while sustaining the work the current organization has developed.
“There’s a good team there and they’re doing what they’re tasked to do,” O’Toole said.
Reading a statement from Biodiversity Institute faculty and staff, Beauvais said Friday “it’s not clear why the BI’s success would be stalled and diminished … for that research vision to be achieved.”
If the trustees do move forward with a closure of the Biodiversity Institute in January, trustee John McKinley expressed concern that a slow development of the proposed biodiversity center could create a “a vacuum” in UW’s biodiversity work.
“I would encourage that there is not a break or delay in moving from wherever we are now,” he said. “An unnecessary break in the process is not healthy.”
The Biodiversity Institute currently supports five positions. The board’s newest trustee, Laura Schmid-Pizzato, asked for clarity Thursday about how many positions would be reduced under Synakowski’s restructuring plan.
Both Synakowski and Board president Dave True, however, said that was a topic of discussion only appropriate for an executive session.
Under Wyoming statute, the Board of Trustees is only allowed to consider personnel issues behind closed doors when discussing an individual’s terms of employment or when weighing “the appointment, employment, right to practice or dismissal of a public officer, professional person or employee, or to hear complaints or charges brought against an employee, professional person or officer, unless the employee, professional person or officer requests a public hearing.”
