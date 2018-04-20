The Grand Old Party is gathering in Laramie today and Saturday to plan a hearts-and-minds campaign in preparation for this year’s general and primary elections.
“Every two years, the Republican party gathers to put together the heart and soul of what this party consists of,” Wyoming GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne said. “We hear from candidates, we sharpen our platform, our resolutions documents and our bylaws.”
The last time the GOP hosted a state convention in Laramie was 50 years ago, Albany County Republican Party Chairman Ben McKay said.
“We brought it back on its 50th anniversary, and I think that’s important in the gubernatorial cycle,” McKay said. “Even though Albany County is often viewed as a blue county, Donald Trump won Albany County in the 2016 election, and we’re looking forward to having an even stronger showing this year. I think our message resonates with people, so I’m looking forward to making Albany County red.”
The convention started Thursday morning with committee meetings and is slated to adjourn Saturday evening. While the sessions are open to the public, McKay said there would not be an opportunity for the public to comment during the sessions.
Eathorne said conventions topics are focused on local concerns and upcoming elections as well as refining the party’s standpoint on upcoming legislation.
“This is an off-presidential year, so we have more focus on state elections and state candidates,” he said. “Restoring the Bill of Rights is probably the most prominent thing on Wyomingites minds, and federal intrusion into our state is another big topic at the convention.”
Republican candidates from around the state are slated to attend the convention, McKay said, and some of the seminars include campaign advice and training for activists.
“Our theme this year is women in Wyoming,” Eathorne said. “We are celebrating women in every way and matter that you can imagine. Women have been extremely important in the building of this state.”
He also said former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis would be the convention chair.
“I think we’re setting ourselves up to be very, very successful this year,” McKay said. “My prediction is the blue wave everyone is talking about just doesn’t exist. I think people are happy with our tax cuts, and I think people are happy with the financial responsibility of our Legislature.”
Go to www.wyoming.gop/2018_wyoming_republican_party_convention for more information about the GOP convention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.