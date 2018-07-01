As Albany County’s deadline to purchase 5,500 acres east of Laramie approaches, the Pilot Hill Project is gaining interest and attention from some of the large entities ultimately needed to reach the $10.5 million price tag.
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees is assigning liaisons to the project and the State Board of Land Commissioners exploring a land swap proposal and individual contributions exceeding $300,000.
A member of the project’s oversight committee — Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie — said he is feeling good about the progress being made.
“If you’re trying to land multi-million dollar contributions from foundations and large donors, the way you do that is by demonstrating public support,” he said. “So, when you have a large number of smaller contributions, that is a way of attracting multi-million dollar contributions or of demonstrating the community positivity you need to engage in grant programs, in government programs, in anything else.”
The purchase area stretches from city limits on its westernmost edge to the Medicine Bow National Forest in the east, providing a connection between Laramie and the forest. Sitting over the Casper Aquifer and home to a resident herd of elk, among other wildlife, the area is valuable to a number of varied stakeholders.
The Warren Livestock Company, current owner of the purchase area, offered to sell the land to Albany County for $10.5 million — as long as the land is purchased by the end of September. In October, the Albany County Commission agreed to buy the land if the full amount was raised before the deadline.
In May, Rothfuss and other representatives from the Pilot Hill Project presented to the UW trustees, requesting either a $1 million contribution or a statement of support, coupled with the formation of a subcommittee to explore ways in which UW could aid the project.
The board granted the project the latter of these proposals and, during the trustees’ June conference call, President Dave True announced Trustees John MacPherson and Macey Moore would serve as liaisons to the project.
“The faculty has urged the university to become involved,” MacPherson said. “The community has urged the university to become involved. The current owner of the property has urged the university to become involved.”
Serving in governor-appointed positions, the trustees can only support the project if the project benefits UW to a degree equaling their support, MacPherson said.
“The only way the university can be involved though is some kind of a value-for-value arrangement where if the university were to put some money into the transaction, they would have to realize some value for what they are acquiring,” he said. “To do otherwise would be violative of the constitution and would not be in the best interest of the university.”
MacPherson said it was too early to tell what that arrangement would look like — or if UW would contribute the requested $1 million — but Rothfuss said there is a wide range of possibilities, even including the direct purchase of some portion of the land.
“Even though that’s not consistent with the current contract concept where Albany County would be buying it all, there’s a lot of flexibility in what we’re talking about,” Rothfuss said.
Following the May meeting presentation, trustees discussed the possibility of building wells on the land, a move that could provide water to campus without going through the city of Laramie.
The presentation also focused on the recreational opportunities provided by the 5,500 acres of what might become public land.
Rothfuss said UW is already supportive of the project.
“President (Laurie) Nichols has done everything we’ve asked of her, in her power, to provide resources and expertise and staff and faculty time — everything we need that has been an essential part of what we’ve accomplished so far in getting this moved forward,” he said.
Additional connections between the university and the project already existed, as well. Rothfuss is a visiting assistant professor in the Honors College and his fellow project oversight committee member, Kermit Brown, serves as the board’s secretary.
MacPherson said he thinks the project could be beneficial for UW, though he reiterated it is too early to say what agreement might be reached in the end.
“The current owners of the property have been very willing to involve the university and have been very generous with some of the proposals that they, through their attorney, have put on the table at this point,” he said.
Rothfuss added he is hopeful the $300,000 raised so far through individual pledges and contributions demonstrates to larger donors the widespread interest and excitement surrounding the land purchase.
“We’re not going to get small pledges and contributions to get us to $10.5 million,” he said. “We would like a few million dollars worth of those. And honestly, they’re really picking up recently. We just started the pledge drive and contribution program in ernest within the last couple of months.”
A project news release published Friday announces the Office of State Lands and Investments will begin analyzing an exchange of state trust lands to Albany County in order to secure the purchase area.
“The land swap could take care of the whole $10.5 million,” Rothfuss said. “That could go away. But again, we’re not putting all our eggs in that basket. We’re not presuming that. We’re pursuing everything we’ve been pursuing all along.”
The project has not been granted an extension on the impending deadline, but hopes to receive one by demonstrating public interest and support from organizations such as UW.
Even if the $10.5 million is raised, Rothfuss said an additional sum of roughly $4.5 million will likely be needed for area management and recreation infrastructure, such as bathrooms and parking lots.
